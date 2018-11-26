Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 08:24:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Cyber Monday special: Sign up now!

Zanik9tjgk8ykscno7x7
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

For a limited time, new annual subscribers -- or existing monthly subscribers who upgrade to annual -- will receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. The cost of an annual subscription is $99.95.

Please ensure your email address is valid; Rivals needs it to contact you with your gift card. The promo code 99Cyber must be entered in order to take advantage of the offer.

*****

New to VandySports? Start here:

https://vandebilt.rivals.com/99Cyber

*****

Already have a free VandySportsl registered account? Sign up here:

https://vanderbilt.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=99Cyber

*****

Current VandySports monthly subscribers who want to upgrade to annual:

- Go this link: https://vandebilt.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

- Verify your password

- Click on the 'subscriptions' tab

- See the team site subscription module and click 'upgrade'

- Verify billing information

- Enter promo code: 99Cyber (see below image)

- Click 'Check Now' on promo code to verify correct input

- Click 'Upgrade to Annual' button


Shcrilxuqt3hqz7f5xu1

99Cyber Promotion Rules and Restrictions:

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only

- Please provide a valid and current email address

- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided

- Please use the promo code '99Cyber' to enroll in the promotion

- Offer is valid only while supplies last

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}