On a night when Memorial Gym was overtaken by orange-clad Tennessee fans, Jerry Stackhouse had his team ready to play. The effort wasn’t enough though, as the Volunteers closed strong, to win 75-62.

After Vanderbilt put a scare into the Vols in the first half, Tennessee responded by outsourcing the Commodores 45-27 in the second half.

Jerry Stackhouse said the shots just weren’t falling in the second half.

“You’re not going to beat a team like Tennessee shooting 36% from the field. I thought we had some good looks that just didn’t go down.”

For the Commodores, they suffered their 6th-straight loss and are now 5-14 overall in year five of the Jerry Stackhouse era. The question is, what

Dalton Knecht led the way with a quiet 32 points, while Santiago Vescovi added 12 points. Knecht became the first SEC player with five straight 25-point games in 14 years.

After the game, Stackhouse paid his respect to the player Dalton Knecht has become.

“He’s a tough cover. I thought his ability to just raise up and shoot over guys is why he’s getting the attention that he’s getting. He’s playing at a high level. That’s four or five straight games that he’s gotten over 30 points in this league. We haven’t had a lot of guys since my time here that can match that type of output.”

Going back and looking through the “big games”, per say, throughout the Stackhouse era, he usually has his team ready to play. The Memphis game back in December was a perfect example. On the road, in a tough environment, this coaching staff had their team fully prepared to pull off the upset. That didn’t happen and the losses started to pile up for the Commodores.

In year five, the same “big-game moral victories” have continued, but those haven’t been combined with non-conference wins and player retention.

When asked if it’s frustrating to perform well when the bright lights are on while struggling against non-conference teams early in the season, Coach Stackhouse credited the growth of the program since he arrived.

“I’m thankful for it all. It was great to come from where we came from when we first started here. In the last couple of years, we had a couple of NIT opportunities. I thought we were ready to take the next level, but the reality is, we lost quite a bit.”

Tonight, Tennessee’s culture, talent, and mentality won out against an inferior opponent.

After the game, Coach Stackhouse said, “The key guy played at an elite level for them and they were able to create some separation in the second half.”

When Dalton Knecht is on the floor, Tennessee is a scary team. When he’s not, you’re not quite sure where the next basket will come from. The applause for Knecht every time he scored was significantly louder than any of the other players. That’s the difference with Tennessee this season as opposed to many of Barnes’ teams in the past. They have a go-to scorer and a lockdown defense.

For the Commodores, they travel to Auburn on Wednesday night for an 8 pm CT tipoff on ESPN2.