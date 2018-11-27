Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew has announced that freshman guard Darius Garland will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a meniscus injury to his left knee against Kent State on November 23.

“Darius had a very successful surgery, and will be better than ever when he returns,” said Drew. “Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season.”

Garland, who has already been named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play this season, played in five games for the Commodores and averaged 16.2 points per game. He also scored 33 points against Liberty on November 19, the most by an SEC player this season.



