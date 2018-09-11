Multiple sources have confirmed to VandySports.com that athletic director David Williams has stepped down as athletic director as of Tuesday, Sept. 11.

A press release by the university confirmed the same on Tuesday.

That press release said that Williams will continue in his current role until a successor is named. It's expected that VU will have a national search for its next AD.

"Last year, after spending over 25 years as a senior administrator at two major institutions of higher education--18 of which were at Vanderbilt--I felt it was time to step away and return to my first love of teaching and let others enjoy these amazing administrative opportunities," Williams said on Tuesday, through that press release. "In my discussion with chancellor Zeppos, I agreed to remain for up to one additional year to make sure we were on solid ground and to ensure a smooth transition."

"I am excited to return to teaching, which is one of my first loves, and to do some research and writing in the areas of law, sports, society and social justice," Williams continued.

This spring, Vanderbilt launched the Center for Sports and Society, which does not have a director. A source indicated to VandySports this spring that this may be a possible landing spot for Williams.

More to follow as details come.