Here's a deeper dive into what Vanderbilt did on defense in a 24-7 loss to South Carolina.

For about a quarter and a half, Vanderbilt played quite well on defense.

Tae Daley made a big pass break-up on second-and-9 on Carolina’s first drive. Carolina threw short of the sticks on the next drive—it was incomplete—and punted from its 37. Daley had three of VU’s four tackles (all were solo) on that first drive.

The defense bent on the next drive, as Carolina methodically drove to the VU 9 before linebacker Elijah McAllister forced a fumble, which linebacker Caleb Peart bounced on.

On Carolina’s third drive, inside linebacker Feleti Afemui knifed through a group of players into the backfield to stop receiver Bryan Edwards for a loss on third-and-short to force a punt.

Situational play in big spots was good. Afemui also made a stop to keep Carolina from scoring on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 with about two minutes to play. VU also had another fourth-and-short stop inside its territory.

The Commodores also didn't allow a lot of big plays--just two over 20 yards, that I remember.