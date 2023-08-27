Here's a closer look at Vanderbilt's defense in its week 0 outing.

Vanderbilt moved to 1-0 on Saturday night with a 35-28 win over Hawaii.

What went right

Vanderbilt's defense was far from tremendous on Saturday night but ended by allowing only 28 points, that could've been a much more significant number. The reason it isn't is because the Commodores made timely play after timely play.

Whether it was De'Rickey Wright's timely interceptions, BJ Anderson's impressive pass breakup or Vanderbilt's timely fourth-down stop. It felt like every time Vanderbilt's back was against the wall it found a way to bail itself out by making a play.

For a team that could find itself in plenty of close games, that is a tremendous trait to have.

Another trait that Vanderbilt seems to have is a capable run defense.

Sophomore running back Tylan Hines, who may be Hawaii's best player, was limited to just 15 yards on nine carries. Hawaii's lead back averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season and just 1.7 on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt recorded eight tackles for loss and limited Hawaii to just 40 rushing yards on the night.

The Commodores probably didn't have the defensive performance that they hoped for but flashed some star power and gave itself a chance with a few timely plays.

What went wrong

The biggest fear surrounding Vanderbilt's defense turned into reality on Saturday night, its secondary took its fair share of lumps and allowed Hawaii to stay in the game. Maybe more concerning; it came largely from Vanderbilt's veteran corners.

First it was junior corner Tyson Russell who was picked on in Hawaii's first touchdown drive. Russell recorded a pass interference penalty and allowed his man to make a play in the endzone for Hawaii's first touchdown.

On Hawaii's second touchdown drive it was senior corner BJ Anderson who got burned for a 45-yard touchdown on 4th and 8.

The Commodores' defensive line also didn't give those cornerbacks much margin for error, it felt as if that group was underwhelming at times in terms of the pressure it got. Especially against a group that only returned one offensive lineman.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager finished with _ passing yards, _ touchdowns and completed _ of his _ passes. That kept Hawaii in the game for much of Saturday night.

Player of the game

CJ Taylor made a heck of a case, but Wright's two interceptions were game altering. Vanderbilt may not win this game without its star safety.

Wright was all over the field and added validity to the case he has to play on Sundays. The safety was perhaps Vanderbilt's biggest bright spot of the night.

The junior safety stood out on Saturday night, there's also an argument to be made that he made the biggest impact of anyone on Vanderbilt's roster on Saturday night.

Final grade

C.

There's plenty of room for this group to grow and there's plenty of reason to be concerned about them. But they were good enough on Saturday.

C's get degrees and in this case they're good enough for Vanderbilt to win against a group like Hawaii.