What went right

Vanderbilt has seemed to find a way to force more turnovers this season, Tyson Russell's interception was Vanderbilt's 12th of the season. That total doubles what the Commodores accounted for last season.

It also felt as if Vanderbilt's defense made some plays when it needed to in order to keep this one within reason before halftime.

What went wrong

These days, a lot does.

Vanderbilt gave up 487 total yards of offense, 47 points and perhaps worst of all 136 rushing yards to the Southeastern Conference's least efficient rushing offense.

The Commodores struggled on the back end but also struggled to put any type of pressure on Spencer Rattler. That was apparent on an early 3rd and 15 in which South Carolina seemingly set the tone for the rest of the afternoon by gaining 40 yards and punching it in shortly thereafter.

Vanderbilt was completely uncompetitive against a team that has largely been in close games this season.

Grade: F

Vanderbilt's defense didn't seem to stand much of a chance against an offense that has struggled significantly throughout. There was poor effort at times paired with poor execution at all three levels.

Defensive MVP: Tyson Russell

Russell wasn't perfect in coverage but recorded his first career interception as well as a Tackle for loss and a pass breakup on third down. The veteran corner essentially shut down two drives in a row at one point.