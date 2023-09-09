Vanderbilt fell 36-20 to Wake Forest on Saturday and left plenty to be desired on defense.

What went right

If you're gonna give Vanderbilt's defense credit for one thing its that in a couple of instances when it looked like this one would get out of hand, the Commodore's defense stepped up and kept themselves alive.

That was evident in it holding Wake Forest to a field goal on its opening drive that started in the red zone, forcing a field goal that was ultimately missed before the half and the fumble that the Commodore defense forced at the goal line on a 8-play, 99-yard drive.

Had Wake Forest scored a touchdown on that play, that would've made it 34-14 and likely would've ended this one in the middle of the third quarter. Instead, Vanderbilt stayed alive by forcing a turnover.

Bend, don't break felt like a strategy that wasn't all that bad at times on Saturday. Some of that falls on Wake Forest for not finishing drives, though.

The argument could be made that even with all the faults it had, Vanderbilt's defense kept it in the game at times when it could've folded.

What went wrong

It feels like just about everything else did.

Things that were deemed as positives through Vanderbilt's first two games became weaknesses on Saturday, Vanderbilt gave up 15 "big" plays and gave up 484 total yards as well as 36 total points.

Wake Forest's success on the ground was particularly concerning. The Demon Deacons ran for just 98 yards in week one against Elon but redeemed themselves with 288 against Vanderbilt.

That wasn't just a result of Wake Forest figuring it out, either.

That's also a result of plenty of missed tackles from Vanderbilt and a lack of push from its defensive line. That lack of push translated to the passing game where Vanderbilt recorded just two sacks both of which came on blitzes by CJ Taylor. Those were Vanderbilt's only two tackles for loss, as well.

Vanderbilt's corners didn't help its defensive line out a whole lot, either. Wake Forest attacked senior cornerback BJ Anderson all day and forced him into two pass interference penalties. Freshman corner Martel Hight also had his fair share of struggles.

Lea's defense has to be better than it was on Saturday, but it also needs some help.

Payer of the game: CJ Taylor

Selecting Taylor is a no brainer, Vanderbilt's anchor was all over the field on Saturday and was the reason it was able to step up and make the stops it did.

Taylor recorded a team-high 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble on Saturday. It's hard to find guys on this roster with a legitimate chance at playing on Sundays, but Taylor is certainly one.

The junior anchor proved that on Saturday.

Grade: C-

Vanderbilt's defense was far from awesome but also made some plays that kept it in the game.

The way it struggled to slow down the running game may be the most concerning part of its performance.

Ultimately it has to be better, not only in the run game but also as a whole.