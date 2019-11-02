VANDERBILT HEAD COACH DEREK MASON QUOTES

“Lost to a tough team in South Carolina. They did a good job. Got to give credit to the wideout, Edwards. I thought he was hard to tackle and I thought at time we knew the football was coming to him and still had a hard time getting him down.

Ther eality is, for him to have 14 touches, like in this ballgame, it speaks to what type of player he is. I’ve always thought he was a good player. He’s been doing his thing for a long time and as a senior, I thought he just showed up when they needed him.

I thought we lost momentum, obviously, when Riley Neal got hurt. We had 95 yards in the first quarter and really didn’t do much after that.

For us, we got to find ways, tactically, strategically, to continue to manufacture drives. We saw how theoffense became limited and really balled down and really balled down just in terms of them loading the box. I thought Key still ran hard. I thought Keyon ran hard. Just not enough opportunities; I’d like to get the ball outside to guys. That’s something that we got to continue to remedy as we move forward.

I thought this defense played hard. I thought they played hard all night, they took a lot of snaps. This group never felt like they were out of the fight. The two times that South Carolina was down in the red zone, they came away with no touchdowns and that speaks highly of them and how hard these dudesfought down there. I thought time and time again the defense sort of stood up and performed hard.

Obviously late in that ballgame, it started to wear on them but even you saw on that fourth down stop these guys are still in the fight. That’s what Iexpect to see. We got to match it in the other phases. This can’t be a team that plays good on defense but not good on offenseand not good on special teams. Two of the three have to help you in this ballgame in order for you to win.

So for us, just not agood enough team performance and that’s what it comes down to. I think for us, we have to continue to again, figure out what we can do offensively to put ourselves in position because right now that performance for us just wasn’t good enough.

Again,hats off to South Carolina. I thought they did a good job. I thought at times we were our own worst enemy in terms of notbeing able to stay on the field.

We got to get back to Nashville, get back to the drawing board, and get ready to play ball.

”On 4th down and 2 from the South Carolina 38, did you think about going for it?“

I did not. I did not.”

On the conversations at halftime...

“I said listen, let’s make sure we try to put ourselves in position to move the ball down the field. We took some shots. Obviously, we had some one-on-one opportunities out there. We just couldn’t connect.

For us, it’s got to be about right guy, right play, right opportunity. We just didn’t look like we had a lot of chemistry out there. It’s fine, but you can’t run it 38-39 times consecutively. You got to be able to do something besides put it out in space. They kept getting tighter and tighter to the line of scrimmage. That’s why you saw some shots down the field but you got to connect on those.

When you don’t connect on those it puts you in long-yardage situations. Those weren’t downs we could manage today.”

Cam Johnson • WR • Redshirt Freshman

On second game touchdown catch in a row...

“I feel like I have been a part of the offense all year. We have so many weapons that have a lot of guys that get involved in the game.”

On quarterback injuries...

“It’s definitely tough for us to lose two quarterbacks in two weeks, but we got confidence in all the guys back there no matter whothey are. It definitely hurts, but we are going to keep moving forward and we are going to be ready next week.”

On offensive struggles...

“I think it’s an all-around thing. The offense line has to do better, the receivers, the running backs, everybody. We made a lot of big plays and we drove early in the first half, we just didn’t finish drives. And that is on the whole offense, we just have to do better.”

Feleti Afemui • LB. • Redshirt Sophomore

On momentum from Missouri game...

“We just came into this game with the same energy coming off that win, and we just wanted to build on that and just feed off of eachother’s energy.”

On momentum early on...

“The defense, we were hype. We were ready to go and we feed a lot off of each other and that was really important in the game.”