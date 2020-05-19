Deshun Murrell talks Dores
Vanderbilt fans definitely haven’t forgotten the last Bibb County running back to wear the black and gold. Zac Stacy went on to be one of the best running backs in school history. Vanderbilt has ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news