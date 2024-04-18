Vanderbilt (28-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) blasted four home runs en route to a 10-5 win over Florida in game one at Hawkins Field.

Davis Diaz, Alan Espinal, RJ Austin and Troy LaNeve all homered while Bryce Cunningham pitched six strong innings to pick up the win.

Lightning struck in the sixth inning with the Commodores leading 9-3 as most of the crowd fled West End, leading to an hour-long weather delay. Despite the momentum killer, coach Tim Corbin’s club found a way to shut the door.

Diaz opened the scoring with a towering 2-run blast over the monster, giving the Commodores an early 2-1 lead over the Gators. Then, in the fourth, Florida’s Tyler Shelnut lifted one over the monster himself, tying the game at 2-2 heading to the fifth.

This is where it got ugly for the Gators. The Commodores crossed the plate five times in the fifth thanks to a 2-RBI triple from Austin, a Diaz single, and an Espinal home run.

Florida got one back in the sixth, but Vanderbilt added two more of their own after home runs from LaNeve and Austin. After the solo blast, Austin was one single away from the cycle but failed to reach base after flying out to center field.

The lightning delay began at 6:46 and play didn’t resume until 8:05, but that didn’t seem to affect the Commodores too much. Despite Jac Caglianone lifting one out on a curveball from Miller Green in the seventh, the Lipscomb Academy product shut the Gators down after that.

Vanderbilt's Jack Bulger secured an RBI on a sac fly to shallow center field, bringing in Jayden Davis, which extended the lead to 10-5.

That’s exactly where it stayed as Corbin sent Greysen Carter to the mound to force a ground ball, which Jonathan Vastine made a phenomenal play on to end the game.

Cunningham tallied six innings, surrendering five hits on three runs, while striking out seven batters and only walking one. The Alabama native secured his fifth win of the season, which gave way for Green’s 2 2/3 innings of work. Carter was inserted to face a right-handed batter and got the job done.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:00 CT and will be televised on ESPN2 with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call.

