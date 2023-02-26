Vanderbilt’s Davis Diaz hit a two-run home run, left-handed starter Devin Futrell threw five scoreless innings and Nick Maldonado finished with three shutout frames of his own as the Commodores beat UCLA, 2-1, to take the series at Hawkins Field on Sunday afternoon.

Diaz hammered a pitch from UCLA starter Kelly Austin to score Jonathan Vastine in the second for the game’s first runs. The Commodores (5-3) managed just four hits, one of them being Vastine’s single preceding Diaz’s first bomb of the season.

Futrell (2-0), Vandy’s third left-handed starter in three days, didn’t allow a run, striking out four while walking three and allowing two hits (both singles). Futrell left after 85 pitches (45 strikes) and got seven fly-ball outs on a cold, damp day.

The Commodores, who won 6-0 on Friday before losing 3-0 on Saturday, got a quality series win over the Bruins (5-2), a consensus top-20 team.

Maldonado, using a cutter that was vintage 2021 Nick Maldonado, struck out eight in picking up the save. He allowed just a walk and a single, those coming in the eighth inning, and struck out the side in the ninth.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. set the school record for career stolen bases, swiping second in the third inning.

The Commodores play Austin Peay at Hawkins Field on Tuesday before heading to Minneapolis to face Nebraska, Maryland and Minnesota.