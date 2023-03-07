RJ Screck and Davis Diaz both homered, leading Vanderbilt to a 12-1 rout of Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday.

Schreck and freshman Chris Maldonado had three hits for the Commodores, who had 12 of them and reached base another dozen times via walks or hit batsmen. Diaz led Vanderbilt (9-4) with three RBIs.

A five-run fourth broke open a tie game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and allowed just eight runners, with one extra-base hit.

Starting pitcher Grayson Moore was good, pitching 3 2/3 innings while striking out five and allowing seven runners, but just one extra-base hit and one run.

Devin Futrell (3-0) retired four of the five hitters he faced and picked up the win. Jack Anderson made his 2023 debut and finished the evening with two scoreless innings.

It was the 850th career win at Vanderbilt for coach Tim Corbin.

Moore was dominant with with his fastball in the first two innings, striking out four with that pitch. But a pair of shallow outfield bloopers sandwiched around a walk helped plate a two-out run for Tech and a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

After Vanderbilt turned a double play to end the third, Screck hit a long homer to right to tie it.

Moore exited after 74 pitches with two on and two out in the fourth, and Futrell came in to strike out Will Lowe to end that.

Vandy’s Maldonado dumped a no-out single into center to score Jonathan Vastine and give Vandy its first lead in the fourth.

The Commodores batted around in the fifth, scoring five times on four hits that included RJ Austin’s two-RBI single.

Vanderbilt faces Evansville (7-5) at Hawkins Field at 4:30 on Wednesday.





Scoring summary

TTU 1: Turner single scored Baumsgard. TTU, 1-0

VU 3: Screck home run to right. Tied-1

VU 4: Maldonado single to center scored Vastine. VU, 2-1

VU 4: Polk ground-out scored Maldonado. VU, 3-1

VU 4: Austin single to left scored Bradfield, Polk. VU, 5-1

VU 5: Schreck double scored Austin. VU, 6-1

VU 5: Maldonado double scored Vastine. VU, 7-1

VU 5: Polk’s sacrifice fly scored Maldonado. VU, 8-1

VU 6: Diaz homer to left scored Screck, VU, 9-1

VU 6: Noland single scored Vastine. VU, 10-1