Disastrous first inning dooms Vanderbilt as it falls to Tennessee
This one was over before Vanderbilt came to the plate in the second inning.
Tennessee took the series win on Saturday afternoon behind a nine-run first inning that put this one out of reach and propelled it to a 17-1 win over Vanderbilt.
A game in which it felt like Vanderbilt had to win with its offense, it yielded just one run and six hits while leaving eight on base.
Turns out that even a tremendous offensive performance likely still would have left Vanderbilt short by a large margin.
Bryce Cunningham got the start for Vanderbilt and went just two thirds of an inning, was charged with nine runs, five hits, four walks while failing to record a strikeout.
Tennessee was all over Cunningham's fastball and the sophomore pitcher struggled to command the breaking ball at times.
RJ Schreck gave Vanderbilt an early lead with a homer in the first and leadoff the third with a double. That performance was easily forgettable after Tennessee's six-hit first inning in which it batted around, though.
That inning included a Kavares Tears RBI single that scored two, a Zane Denton double that advanced Tears to third and scored another run, a Cam Stark single that scored one, a Maui Ahuna homer that drove in three and a Jared Dickey single that scored one.
Ahuna drove in another run the next inning with a single that put Tennessee up 12-1.
Blake Burke tacked on Tennessee's second homer of the day in the third to make the lead 13-1.
The Volunteers tacked on four more in a fifth inning that included five walks combined from Colton Regen and JD Thompson. Regen left the game with a trainer in the middle of the inning.
Vanderbilt ultimately fell via run rule to its biggest rival in a game that could be summed up by the word disaster.