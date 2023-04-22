Tennessee took the series win on Saturday afternoon behind a nine-run first inning that put this one out of reach and propelled it to a 17-1 win over Vanderbilt.

This one was over before Vanderbilt came to the plate in the second inning.

A game in which it felt like Vanderbilt had to win with its offense, it yielded just one run and six hits while leaving eight on base.

Turns out that even a tremendous offensive performance likely still would have left Vanderbilt short by a large margin.

Bryce Cunningham got the start for Vanderbilt and went just two thirds of an inning, was charged with nine runs, five hits, four walks while failing to record a strikeout.

Tennessee was all over Cunningham's fastball and the sophomore pitcher struggled to command the breaking ball at times.

RJ Schreck gave Vanderbilt an early lead with a homer in the first and leadoff the third with a double. That performance was easily forgettable after Tennessee's six-hit first inning in which it batted around, though.

That inning included a Kavares Tears RBI single that scored two, a Zane Denton double that advanced Tears to third and scored another run, a Cam Stark single that scored one, a Maui Ahuna homer that drove in three and a Jared Dickey single that scored one.

Ahuna drove in another run the next inning with a single that put Tennessee up 12-1.

Blake Burke tacked on Tennessee's second homer of the day in the third to make the lead 13-1.

The Volunteers tacked on four more in a fifth inning that included five walks combined from Colton Regen and JD Thompson. Regen left the game with a trainer in the middle of the inning.

Vanderbilt ultimately fell via run rule to its biggest rival in a game that could be summed up by the word disaster.