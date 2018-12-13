Fast forward to the present. Disu is 6-foot-8, 205 pounds. He is a four-star prospect by Rivals and is ranked No. 121 in the 2019 Class. There is so much talk about Disu's ceiling, but the better story involves the incremental steps that an unknown guard took from his first days in high school to what he has become today.

"He defended and he played hard. He had no issues about sticking his nose in there. He could also shoot the ball. He just had that 'it' factor from day one."

"I remember the first time I saw him, " White reminisced. "He was this skinny, lanky kid. I remember that he hustled all over the place and played hard. He was going to be a freshman. I thought he might not be ready for high school ball yet, but he might be able to help our ninth-grade team.

Dylan Disu and Dustin White showed up and Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas roughly at the same time. White was the new coach at the 6A school just outside of Austin and Disu was far from the nationally-known Vanderbilt signee he is now.

"We have a really good football program here so in the ninth grade we were able to play him some at the first of the year. At that time, we brought him up as a specialist. When the seniors came back, we thought it would be better to move him back to the Freshman 'A' team. He dominated at that level. With the varsity he was limited into a role. On the freshman team, he had the freedom to do things. You have to remember, he was a 6-foot-2 guard at the time."

He gradually began to grow in size and ability has he entered his sophomore season.

"He was about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 going into 10th grade, " White shared. "He started playing with the varsity in the 'sniper' role. We had him in strictly for offense. When it came time to go defense for offense late in the game, we took him out because of defensive purposes. He was frustrated about that. In fact, he is still mad at me over it. He promised he would never come off the floor again because of that reason."

White said much of his improvement came during his sophomore stint.

"He wasn't a top-ranked player. He worked hard to get where he is at today. He worked on taking away any excuse that could be made to limit his playing time. One thing that happened during that season was that he really became a solid to good defender on the high school level. He was long and used his length. He wasn't overly athletic yet, but he learned how to use his length. At that time we didn't shoot a whole lot from the outside. But as he played more he began to open the floor up with his outside shooting. He made us a different team because of that. We finished second in the district."

The summer between his sophomore and junior season was when he began to see his physical growth. He left school as a 6-foot-3 guard and returned in August as a 6-foot-7 difference maker.

Now, the unique package would begin to be unveiled for the world to see.

"Dylan became a dominant player, "White declared. "He started his junior season at 6-foot-7. He blocked shots, rebounded and was still shooting the ball well. Now he could finish around the rim too. We began to run sets for him. With his size and perimeter skills, he became a matchup nightmare. He led us to our first district championship ever in 6A. We've won some in smaller classes, but this is the highest level we have ever won the championship."

So what does the present Dylan Disu look like from the eyes of the person who knows his game the best, his head coach?

"He is a confident player. He played over the summer with the Houston Hoops in the EYBL. He played with and against great players. Dylan has a whole new level of confidence. No matter who is out there, he thinks he is the baddest dude on the court. Last night, he had 51 points and made 10 3-pointers. He is shooting 64 percent. He is averaging 29 points and 13 rebounds per game. The question I get more than any other from other high school coaches is, 'Why didn't the big schools that are close by recruit him harder?"

Disu huge offensive performance spurred Hendrickson (11-3) to an 82-73 win over Leander Tuesday night..

We asked White to give us a critique for our readers.

"He is effective without the ball in his hands, but for us, he has a lot of offensive responsibilities. He can do a lot of things. He is basically a 6-foot-8 guard that grew. He is shooting in the high-40s, percentage-wise, from 3. He is also averaging 13 rebounds and two blocks.

"He is a complete ball player. It is hard to find guys who can do all the things that he does well."

We also asked White to describe what Disu needed to improve on before he arrives at Vanderbilt. The coach was quick to note that needs for improvements aren't necessarily a deficit in his player's game.

"He probably needs to get thicker and stronger. But he has a natural feel for working out. He likes the weight room. He played football when he was younger so he's not afraid of it. But that is not a weakness. It is something that will happen as his body matures."

Disu's upside has been praised by analysts from all over the country, including yours truly. As that maturity that White spoke of kicks in, he's viewed as a player who could really take off on the next level.

White agrees that Vanderbilt is getting a good one, but he is also happy with the present talent he has playing for him.

"I may be biased. I know he has a lot of potential, but he is really good right now. When he is playing in his element, he is special. I would put him up there with the dudes in his class that everyone knows about."

Finally we asked White his opinion of how Disu will fit into Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew's system of postion-less offense based on spacing and defensive versatility where his players can guard multiple positions.

"On the next level at his physical peak, he will be able to play the three through the five. He won't be a center for a whole game, but he will be able to play it in spots. He could probably also even be able to play the two. That was what he was originally. He's realistically a three and four, who could play the five in spots. Dylan is a multidimensional player."