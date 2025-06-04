Advertisement
Published Jun 4, 2025
Ep. 318: Hacksquat Knows Ball, VandyBoys Regional Exit
Will Byrum  •  TheDoreReport
Editor
@TheWillByrum

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 318 and ready to talk some baseball after a disappointing regional exit for the number one overall seed Vanderbilt Commodores. Will and Trevor recap the weekend action, discuss the SEC’s performance as a whole, talk about some of Tim Corbin’s postgame remarks, and break down what went wrong for the Dores. Trevor Hulan then gives an incredible statistical breakdown of the offensive production decline for the VandyBoys over the last 4 seasons, coincidentally the 4 seasons Vanderbilt has been knocked out during region play.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

