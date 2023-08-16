The story of the McElvains feels like an example of that.

At some point, if a program has a strong enough culture as well as enough consistent success it can sell itself and sustain itself to an extent.

There aren't a whole lot of examples of brothers staying home, going to the same school and making it to the next level. Vanderbilt is on track to have that with Nick and Chris Maldonado and it looks as if it may have another high-level pair in McElvain brothers.

First it was Chris, a current Reds farmhand who made a name for himself as a weekend starter at Vanderbilt in 2022. Now it's Ethan, an incoming freshman that is regarded as one of the top left-handed pitchers in the 2024 class.

Ethan's older brother Chris paved the way with three years at Vanderbilt that included a sophomore season in which the 6-foot right hander picked up some big outs in the Commodores' postseason run.

The older McElvain posted a 6-5 record and a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts as a junior, that was good enough to warrant his selection in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft.

That left Vanderbilt with one McElvain-less season and a highly-ranked commit on draft watch. For awhile, it felt as if the 6-foot-4 frame, fastball that has played up to the mid 90's and breaking ball that sits in the low 80's would turn enough heads to keep McElvain away from campus.

Coach Tim Corbin and staff got a fortunate draw as McElvain remained unselected and announced on the third day of the draft that he will attend Vanderbilt. That was paired with Braden Holcomb's announcement on the second day to salvage Corbin's class after losing four commits on day one of the event.

With the younger McElvain, Vanderbilt doesn't only get familiarity or a cool story. An eventual role as a consistent weekend starter and MLB draft pick seem to be well within the realm of possibilities for the freshman.

Vanderbilt wouldn't have had to worry about losing McElvain to the draft if it wasn't. The left-hander wouldn't be Vanderbilt's highest-ranked pitcher in the 2023 class, either.

Everything will be on the table for the freshman in due time but it feels as if he'll likely be relegated to a bullpen or midweek starter role as a freshman due to Vanderbilt's experienced rotation depth.

The younger McElvain is among the best prospects that Vanderbilt kept through the draft and seems to have the stuff to step in immediately and continue his to add to his family legacy at Vanderbilt.