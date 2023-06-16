For a team that was declared losers of the offseason by many, Vanderbilt made out pretty dang well.

That designation was certainly premature, but it did have some basis.

Whatever the reason was, six Vanderbilt players that combined for over 30 points a game entered the transfer portal. That naturally perks your ears up, maybe not enough to panic, but enough to get a little nervous.

What brought that nervousness to a completely different level was what happened on April 24th, Tyrin Lawrence’s portal entry.

Before that everyone Vanderbilt had lost was replaceable, some of those departures also felt encouraged. Lawrence was different.

It looked as if Vanderbilt had lost what would have been its best player. Questions arose as to whether Vanderbilt’s model of retention and player development was even realistic in the current climate of the sport.

Bringing up making the NCAA Tournament this year seemed overly optimistic at best.

Until June 1st.

Two words transformed Vanderbilt’s off-season from one of the program’s biggest what-if’s in recent memory into one of its biggest successes: I’m back.

It wasn’t only Lawrence that was back, either. With his return brings back hope that Vanderbilt can actually make a run at this thing, not only short term but long term.

Things don’t look bad in the short term, either.

As Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse enters his fifth season at the helm, the goal has to be the NCAA Tournament. Stackhouse needed this off-season to reflect that this team could reach that goal.

It seems to have done just that and it took a route to do it that hasn’t in the past. Frankly it hasn’t been capable of taking that route in the past.

Outside of Vanderbilt’s four-man 2020 transfer class, Stackhouse generally hasn’t loaded up much on transfers. That changed this year, so did the way he’s able to recruit transfers.

What previously seemed like an athletic department that hadn’t adjusted to the current climate of college basketball now seems like a group that is viewing the current climate as an opportunity to get ahead of the curve.

Their actions have matched that, as well.

Vanderbilt’s Anchor Impact Fund, or Vanderbilt's NIL collective, has been a significant factor in Vanderbilt’s biggest recruitments this offseason and is more active than ever. That’s not to mention the Vandy United project, which broke ground this winter and includes a new basketball practice facility.

That’s all tremendous, but it will quickly feel much less important if Vanderbilt struggles on the floor. The expectations around this program are lofty, with what Stackhouse and staff did in the portal the excuses don’t apply anymore.

Stackhouse likely didn’t land an Ezra Manjon or Liam Robbins caliber player in this cycle, but he probably didn’t have to. What he needed to do was fill his roster with guys who can complement his prolific backcourt and young guys.

If that was the goal, then landing Ven-Allen Lubin, Evan Taylor and Tasos Kamateros seems to fit that profile well.

Lubin and Kamateros project as pieces that will see the floor plenty in an effort to make up for the loss of Robbins’ production. Frankly, replacing an All-SEC first teamer and one of the nations’ most productive big men is dang near impossible. Vanderbilt will have to replace him in aggregate.

That combination of portal bigs along with sophomore big man Lee Dort gives enough versatility that trying to piece together production could be possible with some mixing and matching. Kamateros can step out and shoot it. Dort can be the rim protector and post threat while Lubin is likely the most well rounded of the three and projects to see the floor the most out of the group.

It’s not Robbins, but it feels like the best that could be done, especially considering how late in the cycle Stackhouse picked up both of those commitments. The group has its flaws, but it doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to complement Vanderbilt’s prolific backcourt well enough to win games.

Where Vanderbilt may have a chance to be better than it was in 2022-23 is the wings. Taylor, who was a two-time All-Patriot League player, provides a nice complementary skillset and potentially a more effective offensive game than Jordan Wright or Myles Stute brought. The concern with Taylor is how he’ll adjust to the physicality and athleticism that he’ll see in the SEC. It’s not the Patriot League anymore.

The same applies to two high-ceiling freshmen in Jason Rivera-Torres and Malik Presley that Vanderbilt signed this offseason. At least one of the pair and JaQualon Roberts will need to give Vanderbilt something early in order for its wing depth to be comparable to what it had last season.

This group has all types of aspirations, but what it will need come November is answers.

As a program, Vanderbilt has plenty of momentum. On and off the floor. But basketball games aren’t won in May and June. It’s time for everything to be proven on the floor. It’s time for the next step.



