Four Vanderbilt pitchers, led by starter Drake Fellows, combined to six-hit Mississippi State in a 1-0 shutout of the Bulldogs in a quarterfinal round game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament In Hoover, Ala., on Thursday night.

First baseman Julian Infante’s second-inning RBI single, which scored left fielder Stephen Scott, was all the offense VU needed.

Fellows (11-0) picked up the win, while Tyler Brown pitched an inning and two thirds for his 14th save. Fellows scattered five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking just one.

The Commodores (47-10) advance to Saturday’s semifinal game against the winner of Friday’s elimination game between LSU and Mississippi State.

It was just the third time all season the potent Bulldogs (46-12) have been shut out. MSU out-hit VU, 6-3, but recorded just one extra-base hit all evening.

However State had a man reach in every frame but the ninth. That included the sixth, when Ethan Smith replaced Fellows to start the inning. The freshman hit two of the first three batters with a sacrifice bunt in between.

With a 1-0 count to Jake Mangum, coach Tim Corbin pulled Smith for lefty Zach King, who struck out Mangum looking on a controversial pitch low in the zone, then got a ground-out to second baseman Harrison Ray to end the inning.

Meanwhile, the Commodores had their hands full with MSU lefty Ethan Small, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, who struck out 11 in seven innings of work. Infante’s RBI hit was a bloop single on an 0-2 pitch that he dropped inside the left-field foul line.

MSU first baseman Tanner Allen had a two-out double in the first, but Fellows got a Justin Foscue ground-out to end that.

The junior came up big against one of the country’s best offenses.

“I think after I got out of that first inning, it was just staying composed and staying centered, and just going out there and trusting my stuff and attacking the hitters,” Fellows said. “I feel like everyone was working for me today. The fastball command was working for me, and so was the slider.”

Fellows got ahead in counts the first four innings. He started falling behind in the fifth, with Luke Hancock hitting a seeing-eye single up the middle before getting what looked like a tailor-made 6-4-3 double play ball to Ethan Paul at short.

But the ball hit something, and bounced high for an infield single, and instead of being out of the inning, MSU had first and second with one out.

That brought up leadoff man Jake Mangum, the last guy you want to see in that spot, because Mangum, the SEC’s all-time hit king, rarely strikes out. But Fellows went 0-2 on Mangum before throwing a ball, then, got him swinging.

Fellows also went up 0-2 on Rowdey Jordan, getting a couple of foul balls 0-2 on a slew of sliders before freezing him with a perfectly-placed inside baseball with great movement for strike three looking.

VU will face the MSU-LSU winner in Saturday’s second game. Georgia will play the winner of Friday’s Ole Miss-Arkansas game, which will start at noon Central. The tournament will go to single elimination from that point on.