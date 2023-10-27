1. Please give us a quick update on Ole Miss's injury situation this week: What key players are out or hampered, and is there anyone who's been missing who's getting healthy for the Vanderbilt game?

Neal McCready: Ole Miss is pretty healthy, really, to the best of our knowledge. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins has a broken hand, but he played sparingly against Auburn and will be close to 100 percent when the stitches come out. Tight end Hudson Wolfe, who was injured early in the season, is back, though his role is likely still limited. Otherwise, this is a fairly healthy Ole Miss team through seven games.

2. Quinshon Judkins struggled in the season's first month or so but has gotten on track the past three games. Were the early struggles related to feeling the pressure of expectations, a new blocking scheme or something else? And is the recent version the one you expect to see the rest of the year?

Neal McCready: He got a little banged up against Tulane in Week 2 and I kind of wonder if some of the weight he gained in the offseason was slowing him down just a bit. On top of that, Ole Miss was trying to find its running game through injuries/issues at tight end early in the season. Defenses were keying on Judkins and he just wasn’t breaking out.

As you said, he’s gotten rolling here recently. He’s running more violently and with more confidence in recent weeks. Caden Prieskorn’s return from injury has added another dimension to the running game as well. Further, Ulysses Bentley IV is a perfect complement to Judkins and it’s allowed both backs to stay fresh.

I don’t have a crystal ball, obviously, but I do think Judkins’ best game of the season is ahead of him.

3. Ole Miss's defense has certainly been adequate given its offensive production. But is it good enough to keep the Rebels in SEC title contention? Why or why not?

Neal McCready: It’s played very well in the past two games against Arkansas and Auburn after being lit up by LSU. Lane Kiffin had some interesting things to say this week, pointing out that after that LSU game, the Rebels didn’t panic defensively. Yes, they made some adjustments, but they acknowledged that LSU is elite on offense. The plan was a good one; they just had to continue to execute better and improve.

Will it be enough against the Texas A&Ms and Georgias of the world? We’ll see. Pete Golding has done a terrific job and he’s out recruiting at a high level, but this defense has some limitations. If this team is going to run the table, it’ll have to execute at a very high level in all aspects.

4. Do you see any areas where Vanderbilt can give Ole Miss trouble?

Neal McCready: I question how emotionally charged Ole Miss can get Saturday night. I don’t mean that to sound disrespectful to Vanderbilt, but realistically, that’s how this game gets weird for the Rebels. Vanderbilt hung tough with Ole Miss in 2021 and led the Rebels at halftime last season in Nashville, so the Commodores have Kiffin’s attention.

Offensively, I think Ole Miss can move the football in a myriad of ways against Vanderbilt. Defensively, I think the Rebels will bend a bit but ultimately, I think they’ll be able to contain Vanderbilt enough to get a win.

5. Lane Kiffin's prolonged flirtation with Auburn seemed to damage his standing with the fan base. How much has a 6-1 start repaired that and what would it take to lose fan trust again?

Neal McCready: At this point, I suspect Kiffin’s approval rating among Ole Miss fans is over 99 percent. Seriously. I’m sure there’s somebody out there who is mad about uniform choices or still stewing over the offensive game plan against Alabama, but Kiffin is absolutely revered and adored by Ole Miss fans. Barring a total collapse this season, I don’t think anything — sans another public flirtation with another school — is changing that anytime soon.