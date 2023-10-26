VandySports.com's Chris Lee answers five questions about the Commodores, as posed by RebelGrove.com's Neal McCready, heading into its game at Ole Miss.

1. Let’s start with the big picture. I thought Vanderbilt would be better than it has been this year, but it’s starting to look like a step backwards for the program. Would you agree or am I missing some nuance here?

You’re mostly not; I predicted a repeat of 5-7 but that went out the window with a loss at UNLV (which is surprisingly 6-1).

The nuance, perhaps, is that the wins over Florida and Kentucky at season’s end were probably a bit of an overachievement and got people to gloss over some basics. The team probably doesn’t have a legitimately good Southeastern Conference-level cornerback right now and has a subpar running back room. Throw in a league-worst turnover margin and an experienced offensive line that’s been worse than most imagined, and this is what you get.

2. I saw where Ken Seals will be the starting quarterback this week in Oxford. What do you make of that and what’s the future for AJ Swann?

Listen closely to Clark Lea’s press conference this week, and you’ll hear a coach not just saying that he’s got his quarterback for this week, but also likely his quarterback beyond that—and that extends into next year. Vandy needed two things: a quarterback to stop the bleeding with the interceptions (Swann threw seven in 173 attempts) and provide some much-needed leadership and Seals (740 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts, which were against Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia) has done both.

And while the staff made it clear before the season that Swann was the quarterback of the future, there’s one thing people missed: because Seals redshirted last year and got a free pass from Covid from 2020, both have two years to play after this one.

Both are going to want to start, and only one can, and my guess is you’ll see one on the roster next year and not both.

3. If I interpreted him correctly, Clark Lea is frustrated with his team’s ability to stop the run. Ole Miss, obviously, is going to try to run it a lot Saturday. How do you see that matchup playing out?

He should be; the Commodores are giving up 5.6 yards on rushing plays (that’s adjusted for sacks). The pass defense has been worse (6.8 on passing plays) but the truth is that teams have just been able to pick either one and make it work.

Case in point: taking out sacks, Wake Forest rushed 31 times for 120 yards against Elon a week before playing Vandy. The Commodores dared Wake (now down its starting running back) to run, which it did for a season-high 288 yards in a 36-20 win.

If the teams played again, there would probably be a better outcome for Vanderbilt. But Ole Miss is a much-better rushing team than that and it’s hard to picture the Commodores stopping it for long periods.

4. As you know, I’m a Lea fan. That said, if he doesn’t have the ability to recruit players in this NIL era, it’s not going to matter what kind of coach he is. With this season already basically lost, what’s the future of NIL buy-in at Vanderbilt?

The school’s first reaction, predictably, was to treat it quite literally as NIL while the rest of the sports world saw it for what it was at the moment of launch. Then came pushes for equality with this or that, and confusion of how to handle collectives.

The result of all that (among other things—and this is just post-2022) included Vandy losing perhaps its best recruit to LSU (where he’s a reserve with one catch), perhaps its best starting cornerback to Miami (where he’s played seven games, all as a reserve) and (depending on who you ask) Ray Davis to Kentucky, where he’s lighting up SEC defenses with regularity.

As someone said to me this morning, “In hindsight, maybe 2-6 was the best thing that could have happened to the program this year.”

That’s because those losses have shone a light on the futility of previous efforts. And if you’re committing $700 million (some say more) to facilities, but you can’t have amounts that are almost rounding errors compared to those sums to retain key players, aren’t you wasting your money on the larger amount?

So yes, it’s going to change. There’s a lot I don’t know and there’s some I do that I got in confidence that’s encouraging. The offseason will be the judge as to how adequate it is.

5. Two-fold question here: If I told you Vanderbilt made this a tight game, what would that look like? Also, if you don’t mind, tell me how you see this game playing out and give me a prediction, please.

The Rebels are 25-point favorites for good reason. Given Vanderbilt’s miserable defensive efforts (486 yards, 39.5 points allowed in SEC games) and multiple injuries in the secondary, it’s hard to find ways for the Commodores to keep pace with a versatile and very talented Ole Miss attack. A 45-to-20-type game in the Rebels’ favor is about what I expect.

But with Seals, Vandy’s not turning it over as much. He’s got a respectable receiving corps in Will Sheppard, London Humphries and Jayden McGowan. It also has an elite punter in Matt Hayball (49.2) who has helped immensely with field position.

So the formula would be all those guys playing well and almost certainly, the Rebels making a critical mistake or two, if this is to be close.