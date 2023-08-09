Here are five quick takeaways from what Stackhouse had to say.

As Vanderbilt's summer basketball session comes to an end and coach Jerry Stackhouse enters his fifth season at the helm searching for his first NCAA Tournament appearance, the Vanderbilt head coach met with the media for the first time since the Commodores' loss to UAB in the NIT.

Stackhouse seems to feel really good about what he has

We saw a side of Stackhouse on Wednesday that's always been in there but doesn't show up all the time. The fifth-year coach was relaxed. There seems to be a reason behind that, too.

Stackhouse didn't keep that reason a secret.

"This is probably the best group that we've seen overall," Stackhouse said but prefaced. "Again on paper it doesn't matter, we have to perform on the court."

As the fifth-year coach approaches a season in which making the NCAA Tournament, he seems to be confident that the group he has is the one that can do it.

Stackhouse raved about his group's athleticism, depth and ability to space the floor in a way that he hasn't in years past. The 48-year old coach is generally positive but it feels as if this isn't just blind positivity, Stackhouse seems to have belief behind what he said today.

Jason Rivera-Torres may give Vanderbilt more than a lot of Stackhouse's freshmen have

It isn't often that Vanderbilt puts out a freshman to talk to the media, it's even less often that something like that happens in the first presser of the year. Especially when the head coach mentions him first after being asked about his freshman class.

That happening is generally says more than it appears. By throwing the freshman out there Vanderbilt not only believed that he wouldn't say the wrong thing but it also believed that Rivera-Torres is a player worth talking to. Media generally doesn't talk to freshmen that won't play or that will be handled with kid gloves.

Rivera-Torres has been rumored to be a difference maker this summer and his appearance at Vanderbilt's first media day says something about that rumor.

The Tyrin Lawrence re-recruitment says a lot about the state of the sport

When asked about his re-recruitment and whether NIL was a factor, Lawrence kept it short and politically correct. His head coach didn't exactly do the same, though.

Stackhouse mentioned early on that in the new landscape of the sport "guys are going to find ways to get to your guys."

The fifth-year coach also mentioned that Lawrence probably wouldn't have ever truly figured out his "market value" until he went in the portal and found it. Stackhouse admitted that he and his staff were alarmed when Lawrence went in the portal but that it was a smart move for his star to do that.

Stackhouse says that Vanderbilt was committed to getting Lawrence even through that.

"We did what we needed to do to get him back into the fold."

That came with trust and belief in what Vanderbilt was building but that also had to be paired with Vanderbilt being competitive on the NIL front.

"I think he had to jump into the portal to understand what market (he had) and what other teams were saying and once we knew that we tried to be creative at finding a way for him to work with Anchor Impact to get him a situation to feel like this is comprable for someone who has his stature," Stackhouse said.

The 48-year old coach cited player development and culture as ways to fight against what will inevitably happen when you have talents like Lawrence; Tampering and NIL wars.

Stackhouse never used those words directly but it would be silly to think he was alluding to anything else with them.

Vanderbilt views Ven-Allen Lubin a bit differently than Notre Dame did

Lubin was used largely as the five-man on an undersized Notre Dame team last season and while the Irish staff liked his face-up game and versatility, it feels as if Vanderbilt may turn that intrigue into practicality.

The transfer forward didn't mention playing the five at all when asked what he can provide to the roster and what the coaching staff expects of him.

"I would say I'm a forward, can be a small or power forward of course I can be a skillful big, most of my capabilities are attacking the rim, the mid post, posting up and being a defender and playing both ends of the floor, I would say those are my strengths," Lubin said.

Stackhouse echoed a similar sentiment.

"He can play some five, I think his natural position is the four and I think he has the upside to possibly at the next level shift towards the three, he gives us a really good insurance piece," the fifth-year coach said.

Lubin was used largely at the five with team USA this summer and played a lot of it at Notre Dame but it feels like in an ideal world he'll end up downshifting for Vanderbilt.

Whether that becomes reality with Vanderbilt's personnel may be a different story.

Lee Dort may be out for longer than we thought

Initial reports on Lee Dort's injury didn't paint it to be much of anything to worry about but Wednesday's update feels a bit more grim.

Stackhouse said that he won't have an update on Dort's status until Friday when Dort gets a scan of his foot. The outlook doesn't seem to be terrible, but it also isn't ideal for someone whose offseason is as important as Dort's.

"It could be closer to the season before he's back full speed," Stackhouse said.

Without Dort, Vanderbilt would have to turn to Lubin or Kamateros at the five for long stretches of time and would be undersized as a group on the frontline.

Stackhouse seems to be intrigued about how that group can space the floor but did express the need for Dort's size.

That intrigue seems to go all the way down the roster, not only when referring to the frontcourt but all the way down to Graham Carlton and Jordan Williams.

Stackhouse mentioned that Carlton has impressed this summer and that they're fortunate to have Williams.

Williams is technically a walk-on but ended up at Vanderbilt through the basketball staff getting creative and finding a way to make his addition possible with an NIL deal.



