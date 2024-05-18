Vanderbilt's dark weekend against Kentucky got a bit brighter on Sunday as it took Saturday's series finale and reached 13 SEC wins.

Five quick takes:

It looked dire and it was, but Vanderbilt helped itself immensely on Sunday

Vanderbilt entered Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday starring down the possibility of a 12-win SEC season that would all but seal its fate.

It was staring down the possibility of the dire reality that this season would almost certainly end without an NCAA Tournament appearance for this program for the first time since 2005, barring a miracle in Hoover.

With Sunday's win in Lexington Vanderbilt changed the narrative, though.

Vanderbilt is alive as it heads into Hoover with 13 league wins and some hope. Hope that staying alive Sunday could mean that the best it still ahead of this team. Hope that it will get a chance to prove that.

Now. Does that mean this has been perfect? Heck. No.

Vanderbilt has lost four series in a row, still needs some help to get into the NCAA Tournament and finished SEC play with a 13-17 record.

That's just the third time in Corbin's tenure that Vanderbilt has finished below the benchmark of 14 wins.

Avoiding a sweep shouldn't be the standard, neither should that record.

A game like Sunday gives Vanderbilt the chance to continue its regional streak, it also begs the question; what in the world happened the first two days of the weekend and why can't games like Sunday happen more often?

Regardless of that, Vanderbilt has a chance.

It will need the RPI to be favorable to it, it may need to do something in Hoover and it may need some help from other teams. It has a chance, though.

What's the deal with Bryce Cunningham and Carter Holton on the road?

Vanderbilt's Friday and Saturday night guys have had about as difficult of a time as you could've thought up when they're away from Hawkins Field.

In five SEC road games, Cunningham has not made it more than five innings into a game and hasn't surrendered less than five runs in any of those outings. The same can be said of Holton in his last three starts on the road against Texas A&M, Georgia and Kentucky.

It isn't just a homer issue, either. It feels like more than that.

Cunningham went 2.2 innings on Friday night in which he surrendered seven runs, five hits and walked four while hitting five batters. Holton followed that up by recording just one out on Saturday and surrendering five runs on three hits before walking off with Corbin after being seen by the trainer.

It felt as if Vanderbilt's go-to starters that have generally been reliable at home when healthy had another episode of a dramatic decrease in performance on the road, albiet with the caveat of Holton's health potentially being a factor.

If both pitchers are healthy and can't be dependable in Hoover or in a regional, it's hard to see Vanderbilt having much of a chance to make a run the rest of the way.

If Holton isn't healthy, which seems to be a possibility, that makes the path more difficult to see.

Who knows where this group would be without JD Thompson and Devin Futrell

Perhaps the path to optimism starts with Thompson and Futrell.

It feels as if Vanderbilt has the energy and confidence they need with Thompson, who went 4.2 innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts on Saturday, on the mound.

It also feels as if it has its future Friday starter in the sophomore.

Pairing that with Futrell's ability to slide into a new bullpen role that Vanderbilt has otherwise struggled to fill seamlessly.

It's not a coincidence that Vanderbilt is 2-0 with the Thompson, Futrell pairing.

It feels as if that's gotta be the two guys Vanderbilt leans on the rest of the way.

The star player effect continues

It was Jac Caglianone, then it was Hunter Hines, then it was Charlie Condon, this weekend it was Ryan Waldschmidt.

The Kentucky left fielder started this weekend 7-for-8 and reached base nine times in the first two days of the series. Waldschmidt also hit two doubles and two homers between Thursday and Friday.

Vanderbilt did a better job getting Kentucky's leadoff hitter out on Saturday, but it felt as if the damage was already done at that point.

Vanderbilt hasn't necessarily lost series because of one player in particular, but its struggle with top of the scouting order guys has popped up time and time again.

It certainly hasn't helped that it doesn't feel as if Vanderbilt has one to match players like that, either.

Calvin Hewett had a really nice weekend

At times this season it has felt like Hewett wasn't a piece worth putting in the lineup consistently, this weekend had a different feel.

Vanderbilt's veteran outfielder reached base 10 times throughout the course of the weekend and drove in five runs in three starts.

It feels as if Vanderbilt needs guys like Hewett, as well as Davis Diaz who homered twice this weekend to step up, for it to have a chance at making some noise.

This weekend Hewett and Diaz answered the call and helped to give Vanderbilt a chance to keep its NCAA Tournament streak rolling.

