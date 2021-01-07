VandySports - Five-star center Lee Dort mulling offers from coast to coast

Five-star center Lee Dort has been a hot commodity in the 2022 class for a while now. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound post player has always been able to physically dominate in the paint, but his constantly improving skill level has college coaches even more excited about what he could become down the road.

Arizona: “I personally know coach Jason Terry and he always checks on me with phone calls and text messages. Coach Terry has seen me play for the last couple of years, so he knows what I bring to the table and he also knows how to use my skill set.”

Memphis: “I hear a lot from (assistant) coach Cody Toppert and coach Penny Hardaway. We text a lot and they also send me a lot of film to study. What I like about Memphis is that I think it is a nice city and I think they have a good basketball culture and have a NBA head coach that could help me get there.”

Minnesota: “I have had conversations with almost the whole staff on a weekly basis. What I like about Minnesota is it is a good school and they play in arguably the toughest conference in the country this season. I feel that I could step on campus and play from day one and I do like that Big Ten schools use their bigs, so I feel that there is opportunity there for me.”

Mississippi State: “I talk with coach Ernie Ziegler a lot. He always checks in with me and we talk about a lot more than just basketball. He believes I can contribute from day one if I were to attend Mississippi State.”

Vanderbilt: “I talk with (assistant) coach (Damany) Hendrix often and we have had some Zoom calls. Vanderbilt is one of the top academic schools in America and that is also important to me. I like that coach (Jerry) Stackhouse knows what it takes to play in the NBA, which is ultimately my goal. I feel the staff can help me reach my full potential.”