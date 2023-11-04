In what was a poorly played football game, Auburn held off Vanderbilt to earn their fifth win of the season. Meanwhile, the Commodores fall to 2-8 on the season and 0-6 in the conference. Here are five main takeaways:

1. Early momentum was halted by a missed field goal again The Commodores actually had a solid start offensively, but Jacob Borcila couldn’t put points on the board after missing a 43-yard field goal. Will Sheppard had a couple of catches, Junior Sherrill picked up a nice gain on a jet sweep, and Sedrick Alexander ran the ball well. Despite the offensive success, the Commodores weren’t able to capitalize. If you go back to the Georgia game a couple of weeks ago, Borcila failed to hit a 40+ yarder after a solid second offensive drive of the game. The margin for error is small and that reigns true even in the kicking game. This program is not in a spot to miss field goals and still expect to compete. Yes, it’s only three points, but you have to take advantage of every opportunity if you’re Vanderbilt. They simply haven’t done that this season. Those three points ultimately didn’t matter, but the point stands, Borcila simply can’t continue missing 40+ yard field goals early in games. A fast start can help Vandy in most games and they just didn’t have that today. With the result on the scoreboard, this feels like an attempt to grasp at straws, but that’s where we’re at.

2. The defense has not improved this season It took Auburn two plays to get on the scoreboard. First, it was a 5-yard quarterback keeper from Payton Thorne. Then, Jarquez Hunter broke free for a 67-yard touchdown. Just like that, it was 7-0 Tigers. For the second straight week, Vanderbilt starts the game on a horrible note defensively. Last week, Ole Miss jumped out to an early 7-0 in the first few minutes and the same story happened against Auburn. Clark Lea said, “Not all of those were mental mistakes. I saw physical mistakes, particularly on the second run. That’s us needing to play better.” Toward the end of the scoreboard, Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter had 121 yards on just three carries. Usually, after two huge runs like that, it’s easy to make the “Jimmies and Joes” excuse, but not today. On Hunter’s second touchdown run, De’Rickey Wright and Jeffrey Ugo were in position to make the tackle but failed to make the play. Whether that’s effort or not being in the right position, the play wasn’t made when it was available. That was a common theme today, De’Rickey Wright could’ve had an interception in the endzone to end the first half, but he dropped Thorne’s rainbow pass. Bryce Cowan did make a play on the pick-six, but other than that, there weren’t enough plays made on the defensive side today. The second half was also bad, though. Auburn extended their lead to 24-7 on the first possession of the half after a 53-yard touchdown reception from Rivaldo Fairweather. Vanderbilt’s defense gave up touchdowns of 67, 56, and 53 yards. This unit hasn’t been able to prevent the big play from happening all season long and it was no different today.

3. Langston Patterson was everywhere The CPA product finished the game with 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. One of his tackles was on the opening kickoff of the second half preventing a longer return from Jarquez Hunter. As a sophomore, his season has been extremely impressive, especially in the last few games. He had a career day vs. Ole Miss last week and showed his capabilities again today. As a Nashville native, Patterson is paving the way for hometown high school players to stay home and play for Clark Lea’s program. It’s no surprise that Patterson has come into his own this season, considering he was the first recruit to sign under Lea. After the game, Clark Lea said, “We’re seeing a young player emerge as a dynamic player. He’s a good football player.” Despite the offseason interest he will surely receive, I wouldn’t expect him to enter the portal. He is one of the players Vandy should consider a larger NIL package for because he deserves it.

4. The play-calling and cohesion on offense was abysmal Vanderbilt has weapons on offense. Sheppard, McGowan, Humphreys, Sherrill, Alexander, and Newberry are all good enough players to move the ball offensively. Yes, the offensive line hasn’t been sufficient, but there are ways to get the ball into the hands of your playmakers to negate that. Quick throws, slants, bubble screens, tunnel screens, are slip screens are all plays designed to negate poor offensive line play. Vanderbilt’s play-calling strategy did not do enough to negate the lack of pass protection. There were too many attempted runs up the middle on early downs that hurt the Commodores later in the possession. The pay-calling was not only bad, but on countless occasions Ken Seals threw short of the sticks on key third downs. Not only that, but the receivers struggled mightily with drops today. Sheppard had a few and Humphreys had one that could’ve gone for a touchdown. The issues are just mounting up on offense and Clark Lea has to answer those questions at some point. After the game, he said, “Two of those third downs were drops. We just have to get the first first down in drives. When you’re not doing that, it looks conservative. There’s frustration there in terms of our inability to get the first first down of the drive.” The offense picked it up in the fourth quarter with a score from Junior Sherrill, but it wasn’t enough. Yet again, it takes this team being down three scores to start finding the endzone. This program has to find a way to start games with more urgency.