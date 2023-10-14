1. The fast start was encouraging

To everyone’s surprise, the Commodores jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on the Bulldogs after a 49-yard touchdown burst from freshman London Humphreys. Then, Aeneas DiCosmo forced a fumble on QB Carson Beck that was recovered by Marlen Sewell. Unfortunately, the momentum was halted after a missed 47-yard FG from Jacob Borcila, followed by a Georgia 71-yard touchdown drive. Then, later in the first half, the defense held Georgia on a 3rd-and-8 to force a field goal. Unfortunately, at 17-7 though, Ken Seals proceeded to throw an interception to Georgia’s Tykee Smith that gave the Bulldogs a short field a 24-7 lead heading into the half. The fast start tells me Clark Lea had his team ready to play, but that Georgia was also sleep-walking through the first quarter. London Humphreys’ touchdown was a stunner. He also isn’t even 100% healthy, which shows how fast he really is. Young players showing flashes has been a theme this season and it continued today. There weren’t many positives to take away from today, but the fast start was an early glimmer of hope that surprised a lot of people.



2. Third-down struggles continue

Last week against Florida, the Commodores were 1-10 on third downs. Coming into this Georgia matchup, converting on third downs was a must. Well, that didn’t necessarily happen. Vandy finished 2-7 on third downs today. Too many times, the defense is handcuffed by the offense’s ineptitude and inability to stay on the field. With Ken Seals in at quarterback, the same throws are not available, compared to if Swann was under center. Despite that, in SEC games, this offense has to find ways to stay on the field. As a defense, it’s virtually impossible to defend SEC offenses when you’re on the field for as many snaps as this one’s been. Today, Georgia had 78 snaps, while Vandy finished with 44 snaps. That’s simply not going to cut it in the SEC. After the game, Coach Lea said he’ll have to look at the tape as to why the third down struggles continued, but gave Georgia credit for making plays. “A couple of times they found some space on us. You’re in between defensively sometimes playing man and playing zone. We wanted to make them drive down the length of the field today and I thought we did that.”



CJ Taylor brings down Georgia QB Carson Beck. (Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

3. The “middle eight” woes continue

Vanderbilt, once again, lost the middle eight minutes of the game 10-0. The Bulldogs hit a field goal with 3:40 left in the first half, then scored a touchdown 12 seconds before halftime. This has become a common theme this season, but also in the last couple of years. They lost the middle eight against both Wake Forest and Alabama A&M. Going back to year one, they also lost the middle-eight vs. Stanford in a disappointing outcome. I’m not sure what this can be attributed to, but the middle of games have been brutal for this program. Whether it’s costly turnovers or surrendering explosive plays at the worst times, the Commodores just haven’t gotten out of their own way. This program’s inability to finish strong in the second half has become a serious issue and something that Coach Lea has to fix in order to move this program forward. Not only that but poor play coming out of the half compounds that issue. We’ll see if adjustments can be made, especially with winnable games still left down the stretch of the schedule



4. An improved pass rush

Vandy finished the day with two sacks, one of them being a strip-sack of Carson Beck in the first quarter by Aeneas DiCosmo. Unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalize off of that turnover, but the defense did their part. That seems to be yet another common theme this season. In addition to the two sacks, they also finished with a total of three quarterback hurries. Overall, it looked like they were able to disrupt Carson Beck more times than any other quarterback this season. I go back to the pressure Devin Leary felt at times, but Beck wasn’t totally comfortable all the time today. Not only did they get more pass rush, but CJ Taylor also intercepted Beck in the fourth quarter, leading to Vandy’s third touchdown of the day. As a whole, the improved pass rush led to more takeaway opportunities and a more active defense. Keep in mind, that this group was without guys like Kane Patterson, De’Rickey Wright, Martel Hight, and BJ Anderson. That meant more playing time for guys like Nick Rinaldi, Bryan Longwell, Gumbo Gaskins, and Taco Wright. Those guys stepped up when their number was called, a calling card of Clark Lea’s program. We’ll see what this defense looks like when they’re fully healthy coming out of the week.

Devin Lee pressures Carson Beck. (Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

5. This program doesn’t quit