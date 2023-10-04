Here are five things to watch for in that matchup.

Vanderbilt looks to end its four-game losing streak as it heads to The Swamp for a matchup with Florida.

Can Vanderbilt limit yards on the ground and after the catch?

Perhaps Florida's biggest offensive variable offensively is the success of its running game. In the Gators' win over Tennessee it ran for 183 yards and in their 49-point outing against McNeese that number went up to 327.

In its two losses, Florida ran for 13 and 69 yards respectively.



Florida will likely live and die by the run and short passing game as it welcomes Vanderbilt to the Swamp. Whether the Commodores can handle themselves on the line of scrimmage and avoid tackling errors will determine how realistic their chances are in this one.

How does Vanderbilt respond to mistakes and adversity?

The hope that this team will consistently do the small things well and avoid errors feels unwarranted at this point. What may be more realistic is that Vanderbilt can show something in the way that it responds to those mistakes.

Do the Commodores show something about their mental toughness after throwing an interception or giving up a big play? Or do they let those mistakes stack up and keep them out of this one?

The answer to that will largely determine the result of this one but will also teach us plenty about what Vanderbilt has in terms of leadership and resiliency in its locker room.

Does Ken Seals get a second start, what does the play-calling look like if so?

Vanderbilt has remained adamant that its primary factor in determining this weekend's starting quarterback is AJ Swann's health.

That doesn't make its quarterback situation less interesting, though. Especially when factoring in backup quarterback Ken Seals' performance on Saturday.

Does Vanderbilt go with Swann and his raw arm talent even if he's not fully healthy? Or does Lea go with the experience, steadiness and stability that comes with Seals.

If it's Seals, it feels as if Vanderbilt will have to give the veteran quarterback a bit more freedom than it did against Missouri. When the Commodores were aggressive and allowed Seals to throw the ball downfield, they had success. But when it called plays conservatively and tried to protect the quarterback in his first start since 2021, the offense often sputtered.



Vanderbilt is still searching for a consistent offensive step forward. Whether that search will be led by Seals or Swann, who were listed equally on this week's depth chart, will be a storyline to watch.

Can Vanderbilt establish any semblance of a running game?

Regardless of who Vanderbilt's quarterback is on Saturday, it will likely fall short if it has anywhere near the performance on the ground that it did in Saturday's loss to Missouri.

Vanderbilt ran for just 41 total yards on 2.1 yards per carry on Saturday and the Commodores' leading rusher in that contest was wide receiver Jayden McGowan, who ran for 24 yards on three end-arounds.

Plenty is made of Vanderbilt's poor decision at quarterback thus far, but it's hard to expect much from the Vanderbilt passing game when its running game has been so inefficient.

Complementary football goes between offense and defense but also between position groups. Vanderbilt's offense needs more of a collective effort on Saturday.

Does Vanderbilt win the turnover battle?

In each of Vanderbilt's four losses, there's been a common denominator; losing or tying the turnover battle.

The blame for that has generally gone to Vanderbilt’s offense for giving away possessions but its defense also hasn’t helped it out by forcing many turnovers, either.

Complementary football is a phrase that comes up often, whether that be position-to-position or offense-to-defense. That feels applicable for Vanderbilt in the turnover battle.

The Commodores' defensive line has to help out their secondary and vice versa. Offensively, it has to be a group that's smarter with the football at every level. If neither group can do that, it'll be an uphill climb for Vanderbilt in Gainesville.