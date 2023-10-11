What to watch for as Vanderbilt welcomes the Georgia, the nation's number one team, to FirstBank Stadium.

Can Vanderbilt cover its first spread of the season?

Out of 133 FBS teams, Vanderbilt is ranked as the worst in the country against the spread. The Commodores have yet to cover one this season and are an average of 5.4 points away from doing such.

The only other team to not cover a spread is Illinois, who has only had six attempts as opposed to Vanderbilt's seven.

Vanderbilt opens this one as a 31-point underdog but may struggle to hold that margin against the nation's top-ranked team.

How is its health in the secondary?

Vanderbilt finished its matchup with Florida without Jaylen Mahoney, BJ Anderson, De'Rickey Wright as well as Martel Hight.

Lea said after the Commodores' loss to Florida that he expects Mahoney back for its matchup with Georgia. Wright is still hampered by the same high ankle sprain that's limited him since Vanderbilt's matchup with Alabama A&M, Hight has a "soft tissue" issue in his hip, Anderson has also been out a few weeks with a soft tissue issue.

Lea said on Tuesday that Anderson will remain out, Wright is doubtful for Saturday's matchup and Hight is questionable.

How many of Vanderbilt's starters in the defensive backfield could determine a lot of how it limits Georgia's explosive passing game.

Can Vanderbilt hold its own on the line of scrimmage?

Vanderbilt has gotten manhandled on the line of scrimmage by most of its Southeastern Conference opponents, it will be tested in a big way up front by perhaps the best defensive line in the league.

Whether Vanderbilt can protect its quarterback or open up the run game at all will dictate whether its offense is able to move the ball at all, its defensive line will determine plenty, as well.

Vanderbilt's young players

Vanderbilt's young players will get a real wake up moment as they face perhaps the best team in the nation.

Young pieces like Sedrick Alexander, Kam Johnson, Junior Sherrill, London Humphreys, Trudell Berry, Darren Agu and others performing positively against Georgia could be a nice feather in Vanderbilt's cap moving forward.

We'll likely see plenty of Vanderbilt's young talent if this one gets out of hand.

Who rises to the occasion?

This will likely be the best team Vanderbilt faces all season and while it's unlikely that the Commodores will stun Georgia, it's not out of the question that there could be some individual success on Saturday.

Can Will Sheppard, CJ Taylor and Matt Hayball show NFL scouts something on national TV? Does someone step up and make plays to keep Vanderbilt in it for awhile?



Perhaps success is defined differently this week from the outside looking in, but there are some opportunities for it on the table.