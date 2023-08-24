The Commodores embarrassed Hawaii on its home field in 2022 with a 53-point rout of the Rainbow Warriors, they'll look to do something similar on Saturday as Hawaii visits FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt opens its push for bowl eligibility and year three of the Clark Lea era by hosting Timmy Chang's Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday.

Here are five things to watch for in Vanderbilt's opener.

AJ Swann's performance

It's Swann's time now.

As the talented quarterback enters his sophomore season this is his job, this is his team and Saturday's matchup is his first chance of 2023 to show that he is worthy of all the buzz surrounding him.

Should this be the end all be all to make a declaration on Swann's season? Of course not, Hawaii isn't near the level of opponent that Vanderbilt will face in conference play.

A big outing from Swann and Vanderbilt's offense should be expected. If it doesn't happen, that's concerning but not the end of the world, either.

A good night could be a nice jumping off point and source of confidence for the former four-star recruit, though.

The secondary

When going against Chang's teams it'd be irresponsible to not be ready for them to air it out. That will be applicable for Vanderbilt on Saturday.

With that expectation comes a test for the position group with the most questions on Vanderbilt's roster. It's secondary and particularly its cornerbacks. That group has experienced plenty of turnover and has struggled at times during fall camp.

Vanderbilt's largely unproven group will be tested early and often against Hawaii's offense that was among the nation's least efficient passing attacks last season but returns its starting quarterback as well as a few players at skill positions that contributed last season.

Whether Vanderbilt's secondary can limit chunk plays and how well it stops Hawaii's passing attack in general will be a significant factor in whether Vanderbilt runs away with this one or whether Hawaii is able to hang around.

Where we may learn the most about the secondary on Saturday may come from how snaps are distributed. The answers seem to be pretty clear at anchor, free safety and strong safety but at corner it isn't quite as simple.

It looks as if sixth-year senior BJ Anderson will start at the field spot and either Martel Hight or Tyson Russell will start at the boundary. Even with those assumptions, how playing time is distributed there in particular is still a question.

Vanderbilt's defensive line vs Hawaii's offensive line

To help that secondary answer those question marks in a positive way on Saturday, Vanderbilt can take advantage of a matchup that feels like it could move the needle pretty significantly in the Commodores' favor.

That matchup is sparked by something that Hawaii could hang its hat on last season but no longer can, experience on the offensive line. Out of the Rainbow Warriors' five starting linemen, senior center Eliki Tanuvasa is the only returner.

As Hawaii's group up front searches for continuity, Vanderbilt has a chance to wreak havoc up front and shut down whatever Hawaii wants to do offensively.

Vanderbilt will be without starting defensive end Darren Agu, but has perhaps the deepest and most complete line that Lea has had in his tenure.

Saturday's game will be an opportunity for that group to show that it is one of Vanderbilt's most capable, even without what could be one of its most talented pieces.

Can Vanderbilt establish the run?

In last year's matchup with Hawaii, Vanderbilt ran for 404 yards and obliterated Hawaii up front. Unfortunately for the Commodores, just 92 of those yards came from players that will return this season.

That leaves Vanderbilt's backfield unit with plenty of questions as it enters the 2023 season on Saturday. It feels as if personnel could force Vanderbilt into being a pass-first unit.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt's group will have its opportunity to prove that claim to be false against a group that looks to be vulnerable to the run.

The stadium itself

A lot has been made this offseason about the state of FirstBank stadium as it undergoes renovations.

Those renovations obviously aren't complete, but Vanderbilt decided that the playing conditions and fan experience project to be good enough to keep its regular season games in their normal place.

As a result of the ongoing construction, FirstBank stadium will have an official capacity of 28,500.

That’s a significant decline from the 40,350 person capacity of the past, but it will also come with significantly more logistical differences and perhaps difficulties.

There will be just three entry points for Saturday's game, two inside Memorial Gymnasium as well as one off of Natchez Trace. That could make Saturday's crowd a late arriving one for Vanderbilt's first outing of the season.

It’ll likely be overshadowed by the on-field results, but the game-day environment will certainly be a story on Saturday.