Who starts at quarterback?

It doesn't seem to be much of a secret that what Vanderbilt got from starting quarterback AJ Swann wasn't up to its standard on Saturday.

That seemed to be largely a result of Swann's health, which was hampered by a right elbow contusion that he suffered in Vanderbilt's loss to UNLV and re-aggravated in the fourth quarter of Vanderbilt's loss to Kentucky.

Head coach Clark Lea said on Saturday that Swann's health will be the primary factor that will determine his status for its matchup with Missouri.

Despite some poor performance at times from Swann, there doesn't seem to be a quarterback controversy on West End. That doesn't mean that Lea will be shy about turning to veteran backup Ken Seals if Swann isn't 100%, though.

Swann remains questionable for Saturday's contest, perhaps giving Seals a chance to start his first game since 2021.

Maybe starting Seals would spark Lea's team. Or maybe that's just clinging to some optimism that isn't necessarily founded.

Regardless, who starts at quarterback is far from a given in Vanderbilt's contest with Missouri.

Can Vanderbilt contain the run

All eyes have turned to Luther Burden III and whether Vanderbilt can contain the star receiver, but containing the Tigers' running game could be a challenge for Vanderbilt, as well.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader leads the SEC with 403 rushing yards while going for 6.2 yards per attempt. That total number of yards is 51 yards more than the second leading rusher in the league and is 167 more than Vanderbilt back Patrick Smith, who has played a game more than Schrader.

Vanderbilt's defensive health

It's no excuse for Saturday's loss, but Vanderbilt's defense clearly wasn't at full strength against Kentucky.

The Commodores were without De'Rickey Wright, Savion Riley, Langston Patterson and BJ Anderson due to injury as well as Jaylen Mahoney, who was ejected on Kentucky's first drive for targeting.

To have hope of containing Missouri's explosive passing game, it feels as if Vanderbilt has to get healthy. Particularly in the secondary.

As for Saturday's contest, Riley, Wright as well as sophomore cornerback Trudell Berry are questionable while Mahoney and Anderson are probable.

If Vanderbilt can get a few members of that group back, it could really benefit against an offense that accounted for nine "big" plays in its lone matchup with a ranked opponent.

Can Will Sheppard get back on track

Vanderbilt's star receiver showed flashes of excellence with six touchdown receptions in the Commodores' first two games but has since been kept out of the end zone.

Sheppard was also held to just two receptions for 31 yards despite being targeted 10 times in Vanderbilt's loss to Kentucky. That accounted for Sheppard's quietest outing of 2023, by far.



Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch needs much more than that out of perhaps his best player, especially if he has to roll with a backup quarterback.

Saturday's outing from Sheppard won't get it done for Vanderbilt's offense against any SEC opponent.

Does Vanderbilt avoid the same story as its had the first few weeks

Vanderbilt has rarely looked completely outmatched like it did at times in the first half of its loss against Kentucky, but it still sits on a 2-3 record.

That's due to the same little mistakes turning into a big deal. Over and over again.

Lea's team has to avoid those mistakes against Missouri, who is its first ranked opponent, or it will have a difficult time keeping this one close.