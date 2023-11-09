Here are five things to watch for as Vanderbilt travels to Colombia, South Carolina.

Can either team establish the run game?

Vanderbilt’s run game ranks as the 13th out of 14 teams in the league. Luckily for the Commodores, South Carolina has the league’s worst.

The Gamecocks have a more capable passing game than Vanderbilt by the looks of it so if the Commodores want a chance here, they'll have to outgain South Carolina.

Perhaps it could be a breakout game for one of the two groups. After all, neither defense has stopped the run well thus far.

Is it Ken Seals’ game?

Despite a few series from Walter Taylor, it felt as if Vanderbilt's matchup with Auburn belonged to Seals. The veteran quarterback took all but two drives after Taylor's struggles.

Clark Lea said on Tuesday that Seals is running practice with the starters but that Taylor is also part of the plan.

With the timing and protection issues that Lea also brought up on Tuesday, Vanderbilt seems to need continuity at that position more than it needs a spark.

Does Vanderbilt pick up its first win in Colombia since 2007?

Colombia hasn't been a kind place for Vanderbilt through the years, in fact its been the opposite.

Vanderbilt hasn't won at Williams Brice Stadium since it was coached by Bobby Johnson, the Commodores are also on a 14-game losing streak against South Carolina.

Changing that would be a significant step for Lea's program.

How much pressure does Vanderbilt put on Spencer Rattler?

In Lea's words South Carolina has been "really effective" passing the ball, that's been a result of Spencer Rattler and what his receivers can do.

That could be taken to another level if the Gamecocks' offensive line could consistently protect him at a higher level.

South Carolina's offensive line is tied for the SEC's most sacks given up and Vanderbilt's defensive line has shown flashes recently. Perhaps it could be a nice day for that group.

How aggressive is Joey Lynch?

Vanderbilt won't win this one by sitting on its feet or playing passivley, it has to attack South Carolina and play to win. That's for certain.

Whether it actually does that isn't as certain.

Does Lynch take shots and play to win this one or does Vanderbilt just try to avoid getting blown out?