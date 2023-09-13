Here are five things to watch in the Commodores' week three matchup.

Vanderbilt heads into Allegiant Stadium at a crossroads , an impressive win will do it wonders but a loss puts it in a 50-foot hole. How it responds in its matchup with UNLV will determine plenty.

Can Vanderbilt finally put four good quarters together?

Although it sits at 2-1, it feels as if Vanderbilt can't say it has put together a game in which it has been sharp for all four quarters.

Against Hawaii, it was a poor fourth quarter in which it allowed the Rainbow Warriors to score 14 points unanswered and gave it a chance to tie the game up with just a few minutes remaining. Then it was a sluggish first half against Alabama A&M and a sloppy all around outing in Winston Salem.

Head coach Clark Lea's team will need to step it up to leave Las Vegas happy, not just in spurts but for an entire game.

We've seen the flashes but it's time for practical results.

A potential bounce-back day for the offensive line

After a performance that Vanderbilt captain Bradley Ashmore described as "poor" and says he was "disgusted with," it feels as if Vanderbilt's offensive line has to take a step forward. A big one at that.

The good news? UNLV may be a good opponent for it to do that against.

As a defense, the Rebels have recorded just one sack through two games this season and haven't caused much disruption in other ways, either.

For a veteran group that needs to find itself, it feels as if this could be the day to do it.

Can Vanderbilt stop the run?

A new problem arose on Saturday for Vanderbilt, its run defense.

Against the Commodores, Wake Forest ran for 288 yards on on an average of six yards per carry without perhaps its top back.

Up to that point, stopping the run had been something the Vanderbilt defense could hang its hat on. After a Saturday full of missed tackles and its worn-down front struggling to get into the backfield, it can't say that anymore.

UNLV, its unique two-back system and quarterback that is more than capable of breaking off big runs will provide a new challenge for the Commodore defense.

How Vanderbilt responds to that challenge will say plenty about its capabilities in the run game.

How is playing time at cornerback and on the defensive line allocated?

It would feel cliche to talk about performance at corner and defensive line. If it's similar to what it was the first three weeks, it likely won't be awesome but Vanderbilt will have to win in spite of some errors.

What may be the bigger question is how Vanderbilt allocates responsibility in those groups in an effort to improve their production.

BJ Anderson was Vanderbilt's lowest graded corner in Winston Salem but outsnapped all of its other corners by nearly double. Whether that continues and whether its young corners continue to see role expansion is something to note.

The smart eyes will also be on Vanderbilt's young defensive linemen, who graded out higher than most of its veterans but played significantly less.

Vanderbilt's trip to Vegas will likely tell us some about what its coaching staff thinks the answer to its problems with the defensive line and cornerbacks are. Is it a turn to Vanderbilt's younger groups or is it a continued reliance on some of its veterans?

Does Vanderbilt do the small things well?

The difference between this one being a blowout Vanderbilt win and a crushing loss is pretty simple, "small things done well."

That's been a point of emphasis for Lea's team all season. That hasn't stopped simple mistakes and mental errors from hamper his team, though.

Whether Vanderbilt can avoid careless stretches or costly mistakes will say plenty about its ability to pull away on Saturday.