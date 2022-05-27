Flat Commodores bow out to Kentucky in Hoover

Vanderbilt failed to execute in every phase of the game from start to finish, falling 10-2 to Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference baseball tournament elimination game in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday afternoon.

The Commodores failed to pitch (four strikeouts, 22 base runners allowed in eight innings), field (two errors and numerous other defensive mis-plays) and hit when it mattered (.154 with men in scoring position and .091 with men in scoring position, with two double plays to boot) all day. The lowlight: a seventh inning during which Vanderbilt allowed five hits and five runs (one earned) thanks to shoddy defense.

The 'Dores (36-21) head home and awaits a near-certain bid to next week's NCAA tournament in another team's ballpark. The only question that matters now is whether the Commodores can restore the confidence and the execution they had during an 18-game winning streak that spanned February and March.

That's been conspicuously missing over the last two weeks in debatably the worst stretch of baseball in coach Tim Corbin's 20-season tenure. Vandy has lost five of its last six games by a combined 63 to 21, which secured the program's first losing conference season (14-16) since 2009. The Wildcats, the lowest seed in the tournament and a team the 'Dores beat two times of three on the road this year.

Javier Vaz, who had four of Vandy's seven hits before being pinch-hit for in the ninth, was about the 'Dores only bright spot on the day. .

Kentucky (31-25), meanwhile, was the much-sharper team despite not getting back to its hotel until nearly 2 last night after its loss to LSU. The Wildcats pounded out 16 hits and reached base six more times via walk, scoring their most runs in an SEC tournament game since 2006. Wildcat reliever Tyler Guilfoil had a 3 2/3-inning save, striking out four and allowing one run.

Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain, who threw seven innings of a no-hitter in his last appearance against Kentucky, didn't have the same stuff on Friday. McElvain went 4 1/3 innings, gave up 10 hits, allowed five runs (all earned) and struck out just two.

Nor did he get help from his defense, which allowed a .500 average on balls in play while he was in, as the 'Cats stole three bases in three tries for good measure.

Things didn't start well for Vanderbilt and never got better, a common theme of the past two weeks.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off the game with a walk, stole second and then got picked off for the first time this season. The Commodores then managed to load the bases with two outs and leave them all there.

After Vandy went 1-2-3 in the second, Kentucky's Ryan Ritter started the inning with a fly ball to center that was behind Bradfield; Bradfield unchraracteristically took several steps in before realizing his mistake and Ritter had a double. Oraj Anu then singled for a 1-0 lead.

Vandy got it back in the third when Spencer Jones scored Bradfield on a sacrifice fly to center off Daniel Harper, who replaced starter Ryan Hagenow during the inning.

Offensive frustrations continued in the fourth, when Vandy got two on with nobody out. But Carter Young's sacrifice bunt attempt instead resulted in an out at third and then Tate Kolwyck grounded into Vandy's second double play in two innings.

The self-inflicted wounds continued in Kentucky's half of the fourth.

With one out, Adam Fogel lined one towards Davis Diaz at third that Diaz had a chance to come up with, but didn't. Catcher Devin Burkes grounded one to Young at short which Young charged and tried to bare-hand, but came up empty; Burkes later stole second on a ball in the dirt. With the bases loaded and one out, Kentucky's John Thrasher bunted down first to McElvain, who saw he didn't have a play at the plate and then turned to first, where no one covered the bag. A Hunter Jump sacrifice fly later, Kentucky led 3-1.

In the fifth, Vaz doubled with two out and then Kentucky intentionally walked Spencer Jones to pitch to catcher Domninc Keegan, who, on a 3-2 pitch, swung at ball four several inches off the plate to end that inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Wildcat leadoff man Chase Estep ripped a 3-2 pitch to right for a double and Estep got to third on a wild pitch that got through Keegan before Ritter singled to left on a 1-2 pitch for a three-run lead.

That chased McElvain for closer Thomas Schultz with one out in the fifth. Burkes executed a perfect bunt and Schultz's toss to the plate was late as the 'Cats scratched out a fifth run before Young turned a double play to end the inning.

Kentucky's Austin Strickland then hit Calvin Hewett and walked Kolwyck with one out. That's when the Wildcats went to first-team All-SEC reliever Guilfoil, who got Kolwyck to fly out and then struck out Jonathan Vastine on three pitches to end the sixth.

Vanderbilt's Parker Noland singled in a run off Guilfoil in the seventh to give the 'Dores brief life. But with Schultz on the mound, Burkes reached on third baseman Rob Gordon's error and then scored on Keegan's passed ball. Jump then doubled to right and Daniel Harris IV singled up the middle for the inning's second and third unearned runs.

Nelson Berkwich relieved Schultz and gave up a single and double to account for two more runs.