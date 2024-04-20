Game three between Vanderbilt and Florida had a little bit of everything. JD Thompson was ejected from the game, Ethan McElvain left with an injury without throwing a single pitch, and the Commodore faithful had a lot of boos for Kevin O’Sullivan. After a dramatic middle portion of the game, everything settled down and Florida eventually left Nashville with a 6-2 win to salvage the series.

Alan Espinal opened the scoring for the Commodores after a 2-RBI double with two outs in the 3rd off Jac Caglianone. Then, the Gators cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth after Cade Kurland smoked an RBI double to right field.

The bottom of the fourth featured one of the most bizarre sequences you’ll ever see at any level of baseball. JD Thompson was one out away from getting out of the inning before Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan requested that the umpires check him for an illegal substance on his arm. Thompson seemed to be rubbing his arm before pitches, and the Florida coaching staff wouldn’t let that fly.

After the game, Tim Corbin said, “They said there was substance on his forearm, so they ejected him.”

On if he'd ever seen that happen with any of his pitchers in his time here he said, "I think that was a first."

Ethan McElvain was set to replace Thompson, but after a few warmup pitches, he appeared to be tending to his lower back and exited the game without throwing a single pitch. Instead, the Commodores were forced to insert Luke Guth into the game.

Tim Corbin said, “I’m not sure (what happened), I saw what you saw. They kept playing, so I didn’t get a chance to talk to the trainer and examine him. Something happened with his back. He’s had a back flair-up before, so it just hit him at the wrong time. He was warming up in the bullpen, I’d say from a volume standpoint, he was pretty hot. That’s just an odd situation that flared up.”

The freshman got out of the fourth, but in the top half of the fifth, the Gators’ Tyler Shelnut launched a three-run home run to left field as Florida took a 4-2 lead. After scoring two runs in the fourth, the Commodores’ bats went ice-cold through the final six innings. Much of the credit goes to Jac Caglianone and Fisher Jameson for keeping Vandy’s hitters off balance.

Brennan Seiber and Ryan Ginther pitched a combined three innings, giving way for Greyson Carter in the ninth. Despite getting two outs, Carter gave up a 2-RBI double to Tyler Shelnut, which gave the Gators much-needed insurance.

Trailing 6-2 and down to their final three outs, the Commodores went three up, three down with Vastine, Austin, and Davis.

Up next for the Commodores is a midweek matchup on Tuesday vs. UT Martin and then a three-game series at Hawkins Field vs. Mississippi State.

