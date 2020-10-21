Four-star TE Jack Bech ready to be a 'difference-maker' at Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE, La. -- In a year with an unconventional offseason and limited opportunities, Jack Bech has found a way to impress at every turn.The four-star tight end -- and more specifically, passin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news