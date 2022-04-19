Futrell excels again, leads Vandy past Tennessee Tech

Freshman Devin Futrell continued his winning ways, throwing six shutout innings in leading Vanderbilt (26-10) past Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Futrell (8-0) won for the seventh time in eight tries as a starter, striking out six in an 81-pitch outing. Futrell threw 55 strikes, walked none and hit none and struck out one hitter in every inning but the fifth (a fly-out and two ground-outs) and the sixth (two strikeouts and a ground-out). Nine of Futrell's outs came in the air on a night during which the ball wasn't traveling well.

Vanderbilt scored four runs in the first inning on just two hits, as Tech starter Brock Smith walked two and hit two before exiting the game.

The Commodores remain unbeaten in midweek games this season.

The Commodores had just five hits but didn't need much more as Tennessee Tech pitchers walked seven hitters and hit six. Calvin Hewett's two hits led Vanderbilt while Dominic Keegan and Spencer Jones led the 'Dores with two RBIs each.

Vandy got a perfect relief inning from each Brett Hansen and Jack Anderson, while Nick Maldonado allowed just one walk with two strikeouts in the ninth. The Commodores played errorless ball and faced just four hitters over the minimum and no more than four in any inning.

With one out in the first, Jack Bulger doubled to the gap in right and later stole third before Keegan's walk, and then coming home on Jones's double to deep right. With two out, Hewett was hit by a pitch and then Davis Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk. DH Matthew Polk was hit by a pitch to score the third run and then Hewett jogged home on a balk.

The Commodores travel to Kentucky for a three-game series starting Friday at 5:30 Central.