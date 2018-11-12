Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.5 steals in two Commodore victories last week.

Garland is Vanderbilt’s first freshman of the week honoree since Riley LaChance earned the award on March 9, 2015.

Garland, a 6’2 freshman from Nashville, led the Commodores in scoring in two Vanderbilt wins this week. Against Winthrop, he had the third-most points (24) by an SEC freshman in their collegiate debut in the last ten seasons, and also became only the fifth major conference freshman in the last 20 seasons with 20-plus points and two-plus 3s made, steals and blocks in their collegiate debut.

He tallied a team-high 19 points in a win at USC on November 11, and shot 51.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent from e in the two Vanderbilt wins.