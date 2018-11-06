Vanderbilt's Darius Garland was named second-team All-SEC in a vote by league coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Garland is the first Commodore freshman in recent memory to attain All-SEC honors. The five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American is Vanderbilt's starting point guard this year.

Garland and Vanderbilt open their season on Tuesday with an 8:30 tip-off against Winthrop.

No other Commodores were selected.

Here are the coaches' teams:





First Team All-SEC



Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

Grant Williams – Tennessee





Second Team All-SEC

Donta Hall – Alabama

Herbert Jones – Alabama

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

KeVaughn Allen – Florida

Jalen Hudson – Florida

Terence Davis – Ole Miss

Aric Holman – Mississippi State

TJ Starks – Texas A&M

Darius Garland – Vanderbilt