Garland named second-team preseason All-SEC
Vanderbilt's Darius Garland was named second-team All-SEC in a vote by league coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
Garland is the first Commodore freshman in recent memory to attain All-SEC honors. The five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American is Vanderbilt's starting point guard this year.
Garland and Vanderbilt open their season on Tuesday with an 8:30 tip-off against Winthrop.
No other Commodores were selected.
Here are the coaches' teams:
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Donta Hall – Alabama
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
KeVaughn Allen – Florida
Jalen Hudson – Florida
Terence Davis – Ole Miss
Aric Holman – Mississippi State
TJ Starks – Texas A&M
Darius Garland – Vanderbilt