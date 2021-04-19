 Vanderbilt Commodores Recruiting - GOLD RUSH: Updates on two WR targets and a major 2022 hoops target
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 20:10:41 -0500') }} football Edit

GOLD RUSH: Updates on two WR targets and a major 2022 hoops target

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM VANDYSPORTS.COM SUBSCRIPTION!

One wide receiver target has an official visit scheduled to West End this summer, another wide receiver target is hearing from Vandy almost daily. Plus, a note on a major 2022 hoops target.

CLICK HERE for the update

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}