Greatest Commodores of All-Time: James Manley vs. Casey Hayward
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Our second matchup features the No. 8 seed Casey Hayward versus the No. 9 seed James Manley. The winner will move on to face Will Wolford in the next round.
THE MATCHUP:
JAMES MANLEY, 1992-95:
- All-SEC in 1995.
- Second round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings.
CASEY HAYWARD, 2008-11:
- Earned second-team, All-SEC honors as a senior.
- 15 career interceptions ties him with Leonard Coleman as Vanderbilt's leader in that category.
- Tied for third in single-season interception leaders, recording seven in 2011.
- Recorded 198 tackles throughout his Vanderbilt career.
- An active nine-year NFL veteran.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDINGS:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes