Greatest Commodores of All-Time: James Manley vs. Casey Hayward

The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Our second matchup features the No. 8 seed Casey Hayward versus the No. 9 seed James Manley. The winner will move on to face Will Wolford in the next round.

THE MATCHUP:

JAMES MANLEY, 1992-95:

- All-SEC in 1995.

- Second round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

CASEY HAYWARD, 2008-11:

- Earned second-team, All-SEC honors as a senior.

- 15 career interceptions ties him with Leonard Coleman as Vanderbilt's leader in that category.

- Tied for third in single-season interception leaders, recording seven in 2011.

- Recorded 198 tackles throughout his Vanderbilt career.

- An active nine-year NFL veteran.

THE BRACKET:

The Greatest Commodores of All-Time Football Bracket
SEEDINGS:

T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes

T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes

T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes

4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes

5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes

6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes

7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes

8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes

9. James Manley - 21 votes

10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes

