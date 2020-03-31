The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

Our second matchup features the No. 8 seed Casey Hayward versus the No. 9 seed James Manley. The winner will move on to face Will Wolford in the next round.