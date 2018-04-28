A dream came true for Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks on Friday evening.

The Commodores senior was taken in the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (No. 88 overall), becoming the third VU linebacker (the others being Houston's Zach Cunningham and Minnesota's Stephen Weatherly) picked in three years.

Burks didn't have a banner senior season, but a good showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, followed by a great NFL Combine (he ran a 4.59 in the 40), paired to cause his draft stock to soar.

"I am very excited about the entire process and how it played out. It's been a blessing for sure. I had a great visit with the Packers and felt really good about the Green Bay organization and coaches, and was really taken by the history of the Packers. I'm just really excited to go to work," Burks said on Friday evening.

Burks becomes the seventh Commodore picked in the draft in Packers history.

Seattle had the 88th overall pick. Moments before selecting Burks, the Packers traded fourth- and fifth-round picks (selections 101 and 147) for that pick to nab Burks.

Burks, a three-star ranked linebacker in the Class of 2013, converted to safety under coach Derek Mason. After a redshirt season, he started much of the 2014 season.

The 2015 campaign again saw Burks at safety before VU moved Burks to the "star" position, a hybrid safety/linebacker spot, for 2016. Burks eventually became an inside linebacker for 2017.

Twice elected captain, Burks collected 136 solo tackles, 237 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions in 40 career starts spanning 45 games.