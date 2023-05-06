Alabama's Mac Guscette hit an eight-inning home run off Thomas Schultz, as the Crimson Tide knocked off Vanderbilt, 2-1, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday afternoon.

Guscette hammered a one-out pitch over the wall in left, giving Alabama its first lead of the day.

Vanderbilt (34-13, 17-7 Southeastern Conference) had two on with nobody out to start the ninth against Alabama closer Alton Davis, and then the bases loaded with two out. But Davis Diaz grounded out to shortstop Jim Jarvis to end the game.

The Crimson Tide (32-16, 11-13) took the series thanks to an 11-2 win on Friday.

Each team had six hits but two of Alabama's were home runs, while the Commodores left 10 men on base to Alabama's four.

Vandy stranded one man in every inning except the second and the ninth. It had the leadoff man on in each of the last five innings and failed to score.

It spoiled a great start by Vanderbilt lefty Devin Futrell, who pitched seven innings, allowed four hits, one walk and one run and fanned three. The only blemish was allowing a Drew Williamson home run in the fourth.

Alabama's Jacob McNairy was terrific, fanning seven over six innings. And then the Crimson Tide went to a pair of power arms in Davis and Kade Woods, who combined for four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Diaz hit a two-out double just inside the line at third, scoring Jonathan Vastine and giving the Commodores a 1-0 lead.

Futrell did what Futrell does, which is to keep opponents off-balance and get air outs. Guscette doubled with one out in the third but was stranded there.

At least that was the case until Alabama’s Williamson hit a long home run to right with one out on the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. But Futrell settled down to retire the next 10 hitters.

Colby Shelton finally broke that string with a single to right and Ed Johnson singled to the gap in left-center. It was momentarily a double, and certainly looked like one off the bat, as Bradfield had to sprint and get to his knees to block the ball from rolling to the wall.

Bradfield's throw from center arrived just late, but Johnson over-slid the bag and second baseman RJ Austin tagged him out to end the inning.

That kept Vanderbilt in position to win it. Diaz led off the eighth with a single but Woods struck out Schreck on a terrific breaking ball to precede fly-outs by Austin and Chris Maldonado.

Then came Guscette's home run but Vandy still had life. Parker Noland took an 0-2 count into a 3-2 walk and Calvin Hewett, after missing a long home run foul, singled for two on and two out.

But Vastine popped to third and Alan Espinal struck out on a fastball high and out of the zone, and after Enrique Bradfield Jr. was hit by a pitch, Diaz grounded harmlessly to short.

Vanderbilt heads to Louisville for a Tuesday game before going to Florida for a three-game series.