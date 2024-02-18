The Commodores moved to 2-1 on the season after falling 5-4 to FAU on Saturday.

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt outfielder Calvin Hewett stole home as Vanderbilt's offense piled on and its pitching finally looked as advertised in a 11-1 series-clinching win over Florida Atlantic at Hawkins Field.

A three-run fifth inning and five-run seventh put this one out of reach as Vanderbilt coasted the rest of the way.

“We just loosened up a little bit,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “I think our legs did that.”

After Friday's walk-off heroics, Jonathan Vastine got Vanderbilt on the board on Sunday by pulling an RBI double to score Calvin Hewett from second. Hewett got on after being hit by a pitch and stole second to get into scoring position.

Austin scored Vastine on a swinging bunt down the third base line to put Vanderbilt up 2-0 in the bottom of the third

After three innings where Devin Futrell surrendered just one hit and seemed to have it all rolling, Florida Atlantic got on the board in the fourth as right fielder John Schroder jumped on a Futrell breaking ball that resulted in an RBI double that made this one 2-1.

Futrell got out of the inning but was already up to 60 pitches through four innings. Luckily for Vanderbilt, the Sunday starter threw just 12 pitches in the fifth and eight in the sixth before being relieved by Brennan Seiber in the seventh.

Vanderbilt's fifth inning was led off by Vastine, who tripled to start off what would become an important inning for the Commodores. That at bat was followed by a hit by pitch and a walk that loaded the bases for Camden Kozeal.

Kozeal recorded an RBI on a groundout back to the pitcher. Alan Espinal then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the next at bat and Jayden Davis singled to center to bring in the third runner of the inning.

The Commodores tacked on another in the sixth and five more in the seventh after Espinal and Davis doubled, Jacob Humphrey as well as Jack Bulger singled and Hewett.

Corbin was able to empty his bench at the end of this one to put in Braden Holcomb, Matt Ossenfort, JD Rogers, Logan Poteet, Matthew Polk, Raymond Velazquez and Davis Diaz some of which made their college debuts on Sunday.

Seiber finished this one off in the ninth and finished his day with three innings pitched, three strikeouts and no runs surrendered.

“The pace never wained. That’s what we were looking for was pace and strikes and that’s what we got out of Dev (Futrell) and certainly the freshman Seiber.”

Vanderbilt's offense was led by Vastine, Hewett and Davis who all went 2-for-3 on the day with a combined five RBIs. Vanderbilt scored 11 runs on Sunday without homering.

“Jayden is a good hitter.” Corbin said. “He’s kind of an old time baseball player. He can get to the barrel real well.”

Vanderbilt wins the opening weekend series

Coach Tim Corbin's team bounced back from Florida Atlantic's comeback win on Saturday to take its first series of the season.

Sunday was a much different story than Saturday as the Commodores' lineup depth showed in its 11-run performance and its pitching shut down a Florida Atlantic lineup that scored an average of eight runs in the first two games of the series.

A chilly afternoon at Hawkins Field ended up being Vanderbilt's best of this young season.

Devin Futrell's excellent outing

Vanderbilt's stud pitched like one on Sunday.

“Strikes and pace,” Corbin said when asked what he saw from Futrell. “Good attack, good confidence, good poise. He’s a good pitcher.”

Futrell exited the game after five innings of three-hit ball while surrendering just one run and striking out five.

The Vanderbilt junior had his offspeed working, threw 55 strikes on 78 pitches and didn't walk a batter.

“He does a lot of things.” Corbin said of Futrell. “#1 he keeps the defense off the field.”

If Vanderbilt gets that consistently from Futrell, it has a chance to be really, really good.

Vanderbilt's baserunning

Hewett's swipe of home put the cherry on top of a point that's been evident all weekend. Vanderbilt's baserunning, and particularly Hewett's, seems to be a strength.

The Vanderbilt outfielder swiped three bases on his own on Sunday as well as another on Friday as Vanderbilt stole nine on the weekend.

For a team that's had questions about its power, it feels as if that stat is particularly valuable.