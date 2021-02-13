When Vanderbilt shoots the ball well, it has a chance against any team in the Southeastern Conference.

The Commodores hadn’t registered any consistent shooting outings in league games coming into Saturday’s road contest at Mississippi State, but that finally changed as Vanderbilt made 13 3-pointers and scored 45 first-half points en route to a 72-51 win at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

"I thought our energy was great for 40 minutes," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "I'm excited to get back home, watch this film and get ready for film session on Monday. Just great energy across the board."

Vanderbilt (6-10 overall, 2-8 SEC) shot 51.7% in the opening half and made 10 shots from beyond the arc to lead 45-30 at halftime. The ‘Dores continued to play effectively throughout the second half and never allowed State to get into a consistent rhythm. VU led for all but 56 seconds.

"Today, we came out and played defense much better than we did the last couple games," Scotty Pippen Jr. said. "That just led to easy offense, and it carried over to the second half."

Max Evans led the way for the Commodores with 20 points, while Pippen scored 18 points and dished out nine assists and Clevon Brown produced a 15-point performance.

Iverson Molinar paced the Bulldogs (11-11, 5-8) with 19 points.

VU is back in action Wednesday against Kentucky at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt – spearheaded by Pippen – got off to a fast start, as the guard knocked down three 3-pointers on the Commodores’ first three possessions to give them a 9-4 lead just over two minutes in.

Brown scored inside, was fouled and completed the three-point play – something he hasn’t done this season – and Jordan Wright and Pippen scored on back-to-back possessions to put Vandy up 17-13 at the 11:31 mark.

"We played tougher and harder than them," Pippen said. "Once we were getting layups, getting threes, I knew we were going to control the game."

Mississippi State got within 25-24 at the 7:10 mark with a 7-0 run, which included five points from Molinar, but Dylan Disu ended the run with a 3 for the Commodores to make it 28-24.

Following the Bulldogs’ run, Vanderbilt went on one of its own – scoring 11 straight points to build a 39-28 advantage with 3:17 remaining in the half. Of the 11 points scored, nine came off 3s from Evans, Disu and Pippen.

The ‘Dores remained hot, extending their run to 17-0 and lead to 45-28 before State finally scored just before the halftime buzzer for their first points in over five minutes, and they took a 15-point advantage into the locker room.

Mississippi State opened the second half with a Deivon Smith 3, but Evans answered it with one of his own to keep VU up 15 at 48-33 at the 18:08 mark. Three minutes later, Brown threw down a dunk and Evans drilled another triple to make it 55-35.

A three-point play by Evans – followed by a Pippen layup in transition – put the Commodores up 60-40. They were still up double digits at 64-48 with 3:46 left and were able to cruise from there.

"We are growing," Stackhouse said. "Our team is coming together at the right time. I think this is a great confidence builder against a really good team."

NOTES:

– Vanderbilt started Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Evans, Jordan Wright, Dylan Disu and Clevon Brown for the second straight game.

– Vanderbilt had every eligible player available except for Tyrin Lawrence, who’s out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

– Vanderbilt came into Saturday with a 5-2 record this season when leading or tied at halftime. They were 5-1 prior to Tuesday’s loss vs. Auburn.