How Vandy and Tennessee starters ranked as recruits
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A little more fuel will be added to the fire in this year's in-state showdown, as the Commodores and Volunteers both stand at 5-6 on the season and will be battling to get a guaranteed bowl birth.I...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news