News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 08:40:57 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state DB target Roderic Lewis details latest Vanderbilt visit

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MUS (Tenn.) defensive back Roderic Lewis visited Vanderbilt back in October for a game, shortly after receiving an offer from the Commodores in September.On Saturday, the emerging 2021 prospect was...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}