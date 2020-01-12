Interest picking up for three-star Tyrin Lawrence
Tyrin Lawrence, a three-star shooting guard from Georgia, started to garner some attention from high-major programs as a senior at Morgan County High School, but none of them ever put a scholarship offer on the table.
Fast forward to the midway point of his post-grad year at Sunrise Christian Academy and he’s added four high-major offers in the past month. California, Gonzaga, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt have offered and he has interest coming in from Clemson, Georgia and Texas.
In the past few weeks, he’s taken official visits to California and Gonzaga. He also attended a Georgia game when he was home for the holidays.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Lawrence talked about his recent visits and schools that have offered.
California: “I enjoyed it. I liked it more than I expected. They made me feel like a priority and it was a nice place to be. I’ve known coach (Mark) Fox for a while. I used to play AAU with his son. He’s a good guy.”
Georgia: “I’ve been talking to coach (Chad) Dollar a lot and I’m supposed to hear from coach (Tom) Crean soon. They have just talked about the players they have coming in and how they still need players.”
Gonzaga: “I enjoyed it there as well. I see why they are a top program with they do things every day. I liked it there as well.”
Ole Miss: “It’s another school a little closer to home, so my mom could see me play a lot. They want me to come visit as well.”
Vanderbilt: “I like Vanderbilt. They have been one of my teams for a while. The associate head coach, David Grace, came out here to see me last week and talked about setting up a visit. I know Jerry Stackhouse is a former NBA All-Star, but I don’t know him well personally yet.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Gonzaga was the first high-major program to offer Lawrence a scholarship and the first to get him on campus for an official visit. That’s a pretty strong sign that Mark Few’s program is in a good spot at this point with Lawrence, who says the location of the school isn’t a factor with him now that he’s been away from home for his post-grad year. Don’t discount California’s chances though. He has a relationship with Mark Fox that goes back years from Fox’s tenure at Georgia and he really enjoyed his time in Berkeley.
While he did say location isn’t a huge factor in his decision, he did admit the opportunity to closer to home where his mother could see him play more is intriguing. That could help schools like Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and especially Georgia if the Bulldogs offer.