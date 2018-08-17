We caught up with Sleenhof after last Friday's WillCo-RuCo Jamboree at Oakland High School to get his thoughts on the Commodores and his overall recruiting process.

Ravenwood (Tenn.) offensive lineman Gabriel Sleenhof was one of the in-state underclassmen that shined during Vanderbilt's wave of summer camps in June. The 2020 prospect already has an offer from Dartmouth and is garnering interest from other high academic power five programs.

- What were some things that stood out from your camp experience at Vandy this summer?



"Well it was my first year attending any football camps and Vanderbilt did a great job seeing where the athletes skill levels already were and coaching off of that, as well as going over the basics. It was the only camp that included movements that you do in football, but in a different way.

"One example was the Med Ball throw from the knees with the o-line. I really enjoyed that drill, especially because I also throw shot-put and discus and we do a lot of that at Ravenwood. All of the coaches also were great at teaming up to coach the athletes instead of “hogging” certain athletes. I also loved the tug of war competition to end the camp."

- What did you like about Cameron Norcross and his coaching style?

"He was great and you could hear the experience he has when he was talking to you or correcting something you did in a drill. I don’t know his coaching style with his offensive line, but he kept the toughness needed to be a college football player, as well as reforming to the skill level of the high school players."

- What do you bring to the table as an offensive lineman?

"Having varsity experience at both tackle and guard gives me a lot as well as being a third year starter my junior year giving me the experience. I’ve gone against almost every type of defensive player, from quick guys on the outside or stronger guys in the middle. I’ve worked really hard in the weight room every off season which gives me the strength I need to back up my technique."

"My best quality along with strength is probably my hands which gives me the ability to take the d-line where I need them to go. I’ve worked on my feet and steps most of this summer and am confident that I can block anyone I go against during this season."

- What other schools were you able to visit over the summer?

"I went to a Duke football camp June 10th and Stanford June 21-22."