Time for Vanderbilt to find itself. Time for Vanderbilt to get back in a rivalry that has been one sided in recent memory. Time for it to show something.

As Vanderbilt leaves its disaster of a weekend in Athens it sits at 11-13 in the league searching for answers.

"Just gotta get back and rethink how we're gonna attack moving forward more than anything else," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said after Sunday's 10-7 loss at Foley Field.

At this point why wouldn't it be thinking that way.

Vanderbilt has lost its last five SEC games and was run ruled the same amount in one weekend as it was all of last season.

Perhaps most significant; Tennessee comes into Nashville as the No. 1 team in the country while Vanderbilt is unranked.

That's jarring...

It also feels as if it isn't unfair. Vanderbilt probably isn't deserving of being ranked right now. It also feels as if it needs to do some work to guarantee itself a regional berth.

As Vanderbilt enters rivalry week it feels as if it's all on the line: postseason aspirations, momentum and pride.

So what will it be for Vanderbilt?

An extension of its seven-straight losses against Tennessee? Another reminder of what this team lacks? Or a weekend that proves some things?

If the Georgia series wasn't already Vanderbilt's crossroads then this week full of rivalry-filled games certainly is.

It's time for Vanderbilt to bring it.

It's time for Vanderbilt to prove that there's something in there.

……………………………….

This season’s baseball content is presented by The Murfreesboro Pure Milk Company, a family-owned, third-generation milk and ice cream distribution company located in Murfreesboro. A partnership began over 50 years ago with Purity Dairy in Nashville to provide Purity milk and ice cream to consumers in middle Tennessee, and they now serve southern Kentucky, northern Alabama, Chattanooga, and north Georgia. Today, they supply grocery stores, convenience stores, and others with Purity products, as well as Mayfield, Nestle, and Haagen Dazs ice cream. For more information, visit their website at MPMCI.com.