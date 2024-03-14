“I appreciate the opportunity that Vanderbilt gave me to broaden my experience with the sport that I love, and one that has blessed me in more ways than I can count,” Stackhouse said. “It’s been a privilege to serve as the head men’s basketball coach for the last 5 years. My staff and I depart here extremely thankful for every opportunity we’ve had to help our players grow and develop on and off the floor.

Athletics Director Candace Storey Lee chimed in, as well in a release.

“I want to thank Coach Stackhouse for his competitive spirit and service to this University for the last five years,” Lee said. “I appreciate his care for and attention to our student-athletes as they grew on and off the court. Commodore Nation will always remember the ‘Memorial Magic’ moments we experienced under Coach Stackhouse’s leadership. Given his pedigree, experience, and love of the game, I look forward to seeing what’s next for him. I wish him, Ramirra and his family nothing but the best in the future.”